OWON Strengthens Global Iot Partnerships Through Innovative OEM And ODM Services

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OWON Technology continues to strengthen its position in the global Internet of Things (IoT) industry by providing original design manufacturing (ODM), original equipment manufacturing (OEM), and customized IoT solutions for international business partners. With expertise in smart energy meters, WiFi thermostats, ZigBee devices, and connected building technologies, the company supports businesses seeking integrated hardware, software, and manufacturing services for residential and commercial applications.As demand for connected devices and intelligent building management continues to develop, businesses increasingly require manufacturing partners capable of combining product engineering, system integration, and scalable production. OWON addresses these requirements through its experience in electronic product development, customized device manufacturing, and IoT system solutions.OWON Builds Its IoT Manufacturing Capabilities Through OEM and ODM ServicesOWON Technology, part of the LILLIPUT Group, is an ISO 9001:2015-certified original design manufacturer specializing in electronic and IoT-related products. The company has been engaged in the design and manufacture of these products since 1993, developing capabilities across smart energy management, HVAC control, ZigBee communication, and connected device applications.Its product portfolio includes standard IoT devices as well as customized solutions for utilities, telecommunications companies, cable operators, home builders, property management businesses, contractors, system aggregators, and retail channels.OWON's ODM services cover multiple stages of product development. These include industrial and structural design, hardware and printed circuit board (PCB) design, firmware and software development, and system integration. By combining these technical services, the company helps business customers transform product concepts and technical requirements into electronic devices and connected systems.In addition to development services, OWON provides manufacturing support for standardized and customized electronic products. Its manufacturing capabilities include mass production management, supply chain management, and total quality management.This combination of engineering and production services provides an integrated approach for businesses developing connected products under their own brands. Depending on project requirements, customers can work with OWON on device specifications, technical configurations, and system integration.Four IoT Product Categories Support Connected ApplicationsOWON's product portfolio covers several important areas of IoT deployment, including HVAC automation, property protection, energy monitoring, and environmental sensing. Four representative products illustrate how the company's technologies address different requirements in connected homes and buildings.WiFi Thermostat Solution for HVAC AutomationTemperature management is an important part of residential and light commercial building operations. Connected thermostats provide a way to combine traditional HVAC control with wireless connectivity, remote management, and integration with broader smart building systems.OWON provides a WiFi thermostat solution designed for North American residential and light commercial 24VAC HVAC systems. The solution combines connected thermostats, wireless remote room sensors, WiFi connectivity, and API integration.Depending on the selected thermostat platform, supported HVAC configurations include conventional heating and cooling systems, multi-stage systems, heat pumps, auxiliary and emergency heating, and dual-fuel applications.The thermostat platforms also provide functions such as scheduling, equipment staging, compressor protection delays, and configurable temperature settings. Selected models support remote room sensors, occupancy sensing, and humidity-related HVAC control.For HVAC manufacturers, smart home brands, and system integrators, these capabilities provide a foundation for developing connected climate-control products. OWON also offers customization and integration services to support projects with different hardware, firmware, and platform requirements.ZigBee Water Leak Sensor for Building ProtectionWater leakage can affect residential properties, hotels, utility rooms, and commercial facilities. Early detection is therefore an important consideration in connected property management and building automation.OWON's ZigBee Water Leak Sensor (WLS316) is designed to detect water leakage through a remote sensing probe. The device uses ZigBee 3.0 wireless communication and features a standard one-meter remote probe for flexible installation.The sensor is suitable for locations where water leakage may occur, including areas under sinks, near water heaters, basements, hotels, utility rooms, and commercial buildings.When a leak is detected, the device reports the event through a compatible ZigBee gateway. Depending on the connected system, the reported information can support mobile notifications, siren linkage, and building automation.The WLS316 also supports hourly status reporting for continuous device monitoring. Its compact dimensions and remote probe design provide installation flexibility in different property environments.For smart home solution providers, property management businesses, and system integrators, the product represents a sensing component that can be incorporated into broader connected security and building management systems.Ethernet Energy Meter for Smart Power MonitoringEnergy monitoring is another important application of IoT technology, particularly for commercial facilities, industrial environments, and renewable energy projects. Connected power monitoring devices provide electrical measurement data that can support energy management and system analysis.OWON's ethernet energy meter product, the PC4713, is a three-phase WiFi power monitor with Ethernet connectivity and current transformer (CT) clamp measurement.The device supports WiFi and Ethernet communication, allowing it to connect with compatible monitoring systems. Through the Tuya platform, users can access real-time and historical energy consumption information, solar generation data, and grid import and export information remotely.The PC4713 supports three-phase, split-phase, and single-phase electrical systems, with configurations depending on the selected model. It can use up to three CT clamps to monitor whole-home or whole-building energy consumption.Its measurement capabilities include voltage, current, frequency, and power factor. These functions make the product suitable for residential, commercial, industrial, and renewable energy applications.Potential application areas include solar photovoltaic monitoring, energy storage projects, energy management systems, building management systems, and utility sub-metering. For businesses developing energy monitoring solutions, the PC4713 provides a connected measurement device with multiple communication options.Zigbee Multi Sensor for Environmental MonitoringEnvironmental sensing and occupancy detection are increasingly relevant to smart home and building automation projects. Combining several sensing functions in one device can provide additional information for connected management systems.OWON's Zigbee multi sensor (PIR323) integrates motion detection, temperature measurement, humidity monitoring, and vibration sensing.The device uses ZigBee 3.0 communication and supports compatibility with Tuya, Zigbee2MQTT, Home Assistant, and compatible ZigBee gateways.By combining multiple sensing functions, the PIR323 can support applications involving occupancy detection, environmental monitoring, HVAC control, lighting automation, and energy management. The product also supports an external temperature probe for remote temperature monitoring.Its low-power design uses two AAA batteries, while installation options include tabletop placement and wall or ceiling mounting.For smart home brands, system integrators, and commercial building solution providers, the multi-sensor design offers a way to incorporate several types of environmental information into connected automation systems.System Integration Supports Diverse Business RequirementsBeyond individual IoT devices, OWON provides system-level integration services to support customers developing connected solutions. The company offers off-the-shelf residential and commercial IoT systems as well as Open-API capabilities for integration with partner platforms.This approach allows businesses to connect OWON devices with their own applications, cloud environments, and management systems according to specific technical and business requirements.OWON's product development services also cover hardware and firmware customization, software development, and system integration. These capabilities are relevant to companies that require more than standard products and need devices adapted to their own product specifications or application environments.The company's customer base spans multiple business sectors, including utilities, telecommunications, home building, property management, and system integration. Its combination of standard product offerings and customized manufacturing services provides different entry points for businesses developing IoT products and solutions.Manufacturing Experience Supports Long-Term Global CooperationManufacturing consistency, supply chain management, and technical development are important considerations when selecting an IoT manufacturing partner. OWON identifies its technology-oriented strategy, research and development capabilities, manufacturing experience, and supply chain management as important elements of its business operations.The company has accumulated experience in volume production since 1993 and provides manufacturing services for both standardized and customized electronic products.Its ISO 9001:2015 certification and total quality management capabilities form part of its stated manufacturing framework. OWON also emphasizes international accessibility and cost-effective manufacturing as components of its approach to serving customers in different markets.As the IoT industry continues to connect energy monitoring, HVAC control, property protection, and environmental sensing, demand for adaptable device platforms and integrated manufacturing services remains relevant to global businesses.Through its OEM and ODM services, product engineering capabilities, and diverse IoT portfolio, OWON continues to support business partners developing connected products for residential and commercial applications.For companies seeking smart energy meters, WiFi thermostats, ZigBee sensors, or customized IoT manufacturing services, OWON provides product and development resources to support different project requirements.Company Website:

Owon Technology Inc.

Owon Technology Inc.

+ +86-13159213403

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OWON Strengthens Global IoT Partnerships Through Innovative OEM and ODM Services News Provided By Globalso November 12, 2026, 08:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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