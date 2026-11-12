Webwork Time Tracker Expands Productivity Insights With Kpis Per Job Title, Set By Webwork AI

WebWork AI sets the KPI for each job title from the team's own results and industry benchmarks, and a KPI a manager sets by hand stays as it is.

WebWork AI now sets KPIs for every job title, team and workspace from team results and industry benchmarks, and Productivity Insights adds task closure rates.

- Vahagn Sargsyan, Founder and CEO of WebWorkWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WebWork Time Tracker now lets WebWork AI set the productivity targets a company measures its teams against. On the KPIs page of Productivity Insights, a manager turns on AI filling and WebWork AI writes a KPI into every empty cell: for the workspace, for each team and for each job title, across productive time, activity level, inactive time, meeting time and focus time. Each value comes from that row's recent results, the industry benchmarks and the industry set for the workspace. A KPI a manager typed in stays as it is; WebWork AI fills only the cells that were empty, and only while AI filling is on.Tracked hours say how long work took. Productivity Insights says how it went: how much of the day was productive, how active the person was, how much time went to meetings and how much to focused work. Since September, a manager has been able to set a KPI for each of those metrics at workspace, team or job title level, and the Per Title tab shows every insight for the people who hold a title, across teams. Every one of those targets was a number someone typed in. WebWork's MCP server, announced in September with 120 tools across 21 areas, lets teams use WebWork from Claude, ChatGPT and other AI assistants. With AI-filled KPIs, WebWork AI now sets the targets inside the product as well.Productivity Insights also gains three task metrics: average time to close a task, task closure rate and on-time closure rate. Each metric shows the member's own figure beside the workspace average and a benchmark, so the number is read in context. Each can carry a KPI of its own, so a company sets the level it expects for task delivery, by member, team or job title, the way it already does for time and activity.Tracking settings now apply per team and per member, not only to the whole workspace. For a team, an admin picks which settings differ from the workspace, and each changed setting shows a badge beside the workspace default. For a member, each setting shows where it comes from: the workspace, a team, or a change made for that person. The workspace settings stay the default, and nothing changes for a team or member until an admin customizes it. A select box shows, for any team or member, which configuration applies to them, so the rules of WebWork's AI employee monitoring are read per person rather than assumed.Two further changes are for companies that need to control what runs in their workspace. WebWork AI can be switched off for a workspace in one place, under Settings, Features; turning on HIPAA restrictions switches it off as well, so there is no second setting to change. The audit log has a new layout and records more events: shift changes, team changes, title changes, and member sign-in and sign-out. Each entry shows its source and the IP address it came from, and existing entries stay in the log.KPIs are available on the Plus plan and above, and the audit log on Plus and Premium. WebWork is included in Forbes Advisor's "10 Best Employee Monitoring Software" list and in Capterra's November 2026 time tracking picks for ease of use. It is also on the Capterra 2026 Shortlist for Time Tracking, is a Software Advice FrontRunner for 2026, and holds G2 Leader badges in Time Tracking, Employee Monitoring, and Time & Attendance, alongside High Performer, Best Usability and Most Implementable badges.WebWork Time Tracker is an AI-powered time tracking, productivity monitoring and workforce management platform. It runs on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, the web and Chrome, and as a Time Clock Kiosk, covering time tracking, screenshots, app and website monitoring, attendance, GPS and geofencing, project and task management, invoicing and payroll. WebWork AI is built into the platform and included on all plans. Founded in 2016, WebWork is trusted by 32,000+ companies in 165 countries.

Kate Calloway

WebWork AI, Inc.

+1 401-388-4316

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WebWork Time Tracker Expands Productivity Insights With KPIs per Job Title, Set by WebWork AI News Provided By WebWork Time Tracker November 12, 2026, 08:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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