Akhilesh Yadav's Ram Mandir Visit Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Polls Is Opportunistic: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) BJP leaders and other prominent entities on Thursday accused Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, of turning to religious outreach ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, alleging that his planned visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is driven by electoral considerations.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Yadav had shifted from political campaign tours to religious visits because he knew he would not be able to achieve much in the coming elections.

"After political campaign trips, Akhilesh Yadav is going on religious trips because he knows he cannot achieve anything in the upcoming elections. That is why he is preparing for that," Naqvi told IANS.

Commenting on the formation of new political alliances ahead of elections, Naqvi said such arrangements were often temporary and driven by political convenience.

"When elections are near, many people join a coalition; some might suggest that these coalitions are meant to deceive them. The new coalitioners should know that these are temporary and opportunistic, but let them be," he said.

BJP state spokesperson Dr Samatha G also questioned Yadav's religious outreach, recalling his party's earlier opposition to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Akhilesh Yadav was initially against the construction of Ram Mandir; now he has become religious. It is surprising how many people suddenly became Hindu as the elections are getting nearer," she claimed.

Expressing confidence about the BJP's electoral prospects, Samatha said several new representatives were joining the party.

"Many new representatives are joining the BJP, and it's a good sign, and I believe we are going to win the 2027 elections," she said.

Shiv Sena Telangana President, Sinkaru Shivaji also questioned the timing of Yadav's proposed visit to the Ram Temple, alleging that it was aimed at securing Hindu votes ahead of the polls.

"It is more than 2-3 years since Ram Mandir was built; now he is going to Ram Mandir ahead of the elections to garner the votes of Hindus," Shivaji said.

He, however, said there was nothing objectionable about the visit if it was undertaken sincerely.

"If they are going wholeheartedly, then it is good, no one is going to oppose it, but not for the politics of it," he added.

Meanwhile, All India Imam Association president Sajid Rashidi, speaking in Delhi, described Yadav as an atheist and rejected the suggestion that the Samajwadi Party chief was embracing Hindu religious practices.

"Calling Akhilesh Yadav a Hindu is wrong. He is an atheist. Yadav has explicitly said that he does not believe in puja archana, and also that he does not believe in gods and goddesses," Rashidi said.

He also referred to remarks allegedly made by Yadav's spokesperson Raj Kumar Bhati, claiming that Bhati had taken 16 oaths that he would not follow Hindu gods and goddesses.

Rashidi accused the Samajwadi Party chief of attempting to broaden his electoral support base by reaching out to Hindu voters, claiming that he could no longer count on the same level of support from Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

"Akhilesh Yadav has understood that Muslims of UP are not going to vote for him in the same manner they voted for him previously; that is why, after Muslims, they are now trying to fool the Hindus," he said.

"Hindus are innocent; they will make anyone the king who preaches faith. This is where the real test lies," Rashidi added.

Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi temple with his family on December 12th, marking his first visit to the temple since its consecration.