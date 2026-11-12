National Naturopathy Day 2026 To Focus On Scientific Research, Preventive Healthcare

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Ministry of Ayush will observe the 9th National Naturopathy Day on November 18, 2026, under the theme "Prakrutik Chikitsa, Swasth Bharat", to strengthen the scientific foundation of naturopathy, an official statement said on Thursday.

The theme emphasises preventive and promotive healthcare through appropriate dietary practices, physical activity, yoga, stress management and other evidence-informed naturopathic approaches, the statement from Ministry of Ayush said.

The day is observed to promote awareness of naturopathy and its role in health promotion, disease prevention and the adoption of healthy lifestyles. The event will be held at the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) in Nagamangala, Karnataka.

"Naturopathy in India is gradually moving beyond its traditional association with nature cure towards a more structured ecosystem of scientific research, clinical evaluation and preventive healthcare," the statement said.

It also seeks to strengthen public awareness about obesity prevention and lifestyle-related disorders, encouraging individuals and communities to adopt healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.

The observance aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Fit and Healthy India, emphasising preventive healthcare, healthy living and collective responsibility towards public well-being.

“Naturopathy encourages us to recognise the close relationship between lifestyle, nature and overall health. Our emphasis is on strengthening its scientific foundation through credible research, quality education and responsible integration with conventional healthcare,” said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

This approach can contribute to preventive healthcare while advancing the vision of a Fit and Healthy India, the statement noted.

The Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN) published various research papers in peer-reviewed journals during FY26, while five research councils under the ministry collectively published 653 papers.

The Council also has 22 units across India, reflecting its institutional presence in research, education and outreach, the statement noted.

-IANS

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