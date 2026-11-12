Rithvik Dhanjani To Step In As Host For 'Indian Idol Legends Return'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor and television personality Rithvik Dhanjani is set turn host for the singing reality show 'Indian Idol Legends Return' for a brief stint.

Sources exclusively told IANS that Rithvik will be taking over the hosting responsibilities while Aditya is away on his international commitments. However, this is understood to be a temporary arrangement, with Aditya continuing as the show's regular host.

The development comes at a time when Aditya, along with his father and veteran singer Udit Narayan, is gearing up for a series of international musical performances.

Udit recently took to social media to share a video featuring the father-son duo as they embarked on their international tour, announcing performances in Berlin on November 13 and Rotterdam on November 15.

Their international schedule further includes performances in Greenvale, New York, on November 21, Kansas City on November 22, Detroit on November 28, Phoenix on December 6, and Wembley, United Kingdom, on December 20.

The actor made his acting debut in 2009 with Bandini. However, his work on Pavitra Rishta helped him earn wider recognition.

The actor had his first success with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. His film debut Jo Hum Chahein failed to leave a mark. The year 2013, marked a turning point in his career as he turned host with Yeh Hai Aashiqui, India's Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India's Best Dramebaaz and So You Think You Can Dance.

He made his web debut with I Don't Watch TV and has been part of successful web series, including XXX and Cartel. In OTT, he was seen in the series“Half Love Half Arranged Season 2,” which also featured Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo.

The show features Himesh Reshammiya as the Superstar Judge. The show airs on n Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV.