Emirates NBD Private Banking Launches 'Family Enterprise Solutions' To Support Succession, Wealth Continuity And Next-Generation Leadership

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Integrated proposition connects family governance, ownership and wealth strategy to help families preserve their legacy and prepare future leaders. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia (MENATSA) region, formally announced the launch of Family Enterprise Solutions at the Dubai Family Wealth Summit. The dedicated Private Banking proposition supports family-owned enterprises and multi-generational families through succession, ownership and leadership transition, with a coordinated, long-term approach to preserving family legacy and ensuring business continuity.

Launched during the year in line with the UAE's Year of Family, the proposition reinforces Emirates NBD Private Banking's role as a trusted partner to families across generations. It also supports Dubai's vision to strengthen the enduring contribution of family businesses and its position as a global centre for private wealth and family enterprise.

As family businesses and wealth grow in scale and international reach, the decisions families face around ownership, governance and future leadership become increasingly complex. Family Enterprise Solutions offers a coordinated framework to help clients address these considerations, protect what they have built and plan for the future with clarity and confidence.

Mohammad Al Bastaki, Group Head of Private Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said:“Families spend decades, sometimes generations, building businesses and creating wealth. The real test is what comes next. How do you preserve what has been built? How do you prepare the next generation to lead? And how do you let a family and its wealth evolve without losing the values and purpose that brought them this far?”

He added:“These are not simply investment questions. They are family questions, leadership questions and, ultimately, questions about legacy. Through Family Enterprise Solutions, we bring those conversations together. We connect family leaders with industry experts and open honest and personalised dialogue on succession planning, family protocols and the difficult choices that family members often face. By combining the strength of Emirates NBD with the experience of trusted advisors, we help families navigate it all with greater clarity and confidence.”

He continued:“There is no formula for succession, because no two families are the same. That is why we listen first. We take the time to understand what matters to the family, and then we bring the right people and capabilities around the table. If we can help families make better decisions today, prepare future leaders for tomorrow and stay united around a long-term vision, then we are doing something far more meaningful than managing wealth. We are helping families carry their legacy forward, from one generation to the next, while ensuring that it remains flexible and adaptable as the family's needs and circumstances evolve.”

By bridging financial expertise with strategic governance and next-generation empowerment, Emirates NBD Private Banking is building lasting, multi-generational partnerships that safeguard family wealth and strengthen enterprise resilience.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENATSA (Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and South Asia) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 25 million active customers. As at 30th September 2026, total assets were AED 1.38 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 375.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 1,399 branches and 4,967 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 6.1 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.