Mumbai Set To Host Prestigious Earthshot Prize Events This November

Mumbai Hosts the Prestigious Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize, one of the world's most prominent environmental awards, is coming to India for the first time, with Mumbai set to host a series of events celebrating innovators and changemakers working towards a sustainable future. A press briefing held at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), Mumbai, on Thursday offered a preview of the week-long programme of activities planned across the city from November 15 to 17.

Earthshot Prize CEO Jason Knauf addressed the briefing, highlighting the significance of bringing the global initiative to India and discussing the organisation's efforts to accelerate environmental solutions worldwide. He also emphasised the crucial role of innovators, communities and changemakers in tackling some of the planet's most pressing environmental challenges. "We're thrilled to be here in India for our sixth Earthshot Prize Summit, and we're especially thrilled that it's going to be by far our biggest edition yet. India has produced more Earthshot Prize finalists and winners than any country in the world. And we have some of them on this podium with us this morning. This week, it's not Earthshot coming to India to talk about solutions. It's Earthshot coming to what we consider to be the capital of global climate action, and it really does feel like coming home for us as well," Knauf said during the briefing.

Calling the Mumbai edition the "biggest-ever" celebration for Earthshot, he added, "Everyone will be gathered here for one reason to put these solutions in front of millions to inspire more action for our planet. We're hosting our biggest-ever celebration for Earthshot here in India, and that is going to reach by far the largest global audience. So this will be an environmental event that the world has really never seen in terms of the mass audience that will be reaching from here in Mumbai." Knauf, while speaking about Prince William's arrival in India, shared, "Prince William is coming back to India for the first time in 10 years. He's been really looking forward to coming and bringing some friends."

Programme Overview and Categories

The Mumbai programme aims to bring this community together, showcase environmental progress backed by evidence, celebrate India's contribution to sustainability and introduce the 15 finalists shortlisted for the 2026 edition. The Earthshot Prize recognises groundbreaking solutions across five categories, popularly known as the five Earthshots: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate. Each category winner will receive £1 million to help scale their environmental solutions and expand their impact.

The 2026 edition features 15 finalists, with three shortlisted projects in each category. The finalists will be in Jaipur as part of the programme before returning to Mumbai on Monday, November 16, ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled for November 17. The winners will be selected by the Global Prize Council, led by Prince William, who founded The Earthshot Prize. The council will assess the 15 shortlisted solutions and select one winner in each of the five categories. The awards ceremony is expected to witness the presence of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with other prominent personalities. Serum Institute of India will be the sponsor of the awards ceremony.

2026 Earthshot Prize Finalists

Protect and Restore Nature

The Indigenous Desert Alliance – AustraliaBhutan – BhutanYellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative – Canada

Clean Our Air

Satellites on Fire – ArgentinaMahindra Last Mile Mobility – IndiaAirQo – Uganda

Revive Our Oceans

Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA) – USANiue Ocean Wide Trust – NiueThe City of Barcelona – Spain

Build a Waste-Free World

South Korea Zero Waste Movement Network – South KoreaPFAS-Free France – FranceMother Earth Foundation – Philippines

Fix Our Climate

Pula – KenyaØrsted – DenmarkMahila Housing Trust – India

According to The Earthshot Prize, the country is home to more winners and finalists than any other nation, reflecting the scale of environmental innovation and community-led solutions emerging across the country. With Indian organisations Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and Mahila Housing Trust among the 15 finalists, the Mumbai edition will also provide an opportunity to showcase homegrown solutions on an international platform.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)