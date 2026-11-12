Harbhajan Singh Meets Uttarakhand CM Dhami Amidst His Official Visits

Harbhajan Singh Meets Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Rajya Sabha MP and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh paid a courtesy visit to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence. Welcoming Harbhajan Singh, the Chief Minister commended his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket, his dedication to the sport, and his stellar achievements. He stated that Harbhajan Singh, who carved a distinct identity in world cricket with his exceptional spin bowling, serves as an inspiration to young players. On this occasion, various contemporary issues were also discussed between the Chief Minister and Harbhajan Singh.

In an X post, CM Dhami said,“I met Mr. @harbhajan_singh, the Hon'ble Rajya Sabha MP and former Indian cricketer, who has earned a special place in world cricket through his outstanding spin bowling, at his official residence. I discussed various topics with him, appreciating his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket, his dedication to the sport, and his achievements.”

Past Engagements in West Bengal

Earlier, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari also met Harbhajan in Kolkata on November 7, on the occasion of Dhanteras and pre-Kali Puja celebrations. During their interaction, the former cricketer presented Adhikari with an autographed Team India jersey as a Diwali gift. In a post on X, CM Adhikari expressed his gratitude for the gesture and remarked that the occasion reflected the unifying power of sports.

"A truly wonderful and vibrant evening in Kolkata on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras and pre-Kali Puja festivities. It was an absolute pleasure meeting legendary former Cricketer and Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Shri Harbhajan Singh Ji," Adhikari said in his post. "I am deeply touched by his gracious gesture of presenting me with his signed, autographed Team India jersey. On behalf of the passionate, sports-loving people of West Bengal, I warmly accepted this treasured memento as a special Diwali gift. Such heartfelt moments reflect the unifying spirit of sports and the shared joy of our festivities," he added.

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