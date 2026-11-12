Manipur MLA Calls Married Women Peace Messengers During Festivity

Manipur MLA Calls Married Women Peace Messengers

Manipur MLA Dinganglung Gangmei described married women as 'peace messengers and agents of love', saying the traditional festival reflects the spirit of togetherness and shared heritage. Speaking to ANI during the celebrations in Imphal on November 11, Nungba Assembly Constituency MLA Dinganglung Gangmei described married women as“peace messengers and agents of love”, highlighting their important role in strengthening relationships across families and communities.

Emphasising the wider significance of the traditional festival, Gangmei said the gathering offered an opportunity to celebrate the bonds that connect people and promote a spirit of mutual understanding.“It's a very significant event, and every year we have this program. This time, it is much more significant because Manipur is looking forward to peace and togetherness,” Gangmei said.

Fostering Unity and Harmony

He expressed hope that women returning to their parental homes from different villages and communities would help strengthen friendships, encourage understanding and spread the message of harmony.“We want to send one message through this event: that our sisters who have married into other communities, villages, or families will play the role of peace messengers and agents of love, which can bring back normalcy and unity in this beautiful state of Manipur,” he said.

Highlighting the cultural significance of Ningol Chakouba, Gangmei explained that the festival celebrates the special bond between married sisters and their parental families. He compared the tradition to Raksha Bandhan, noting that both occasions reflect affection, respect and the enduring importance of family relationships.“It's not different from Ningol Chakouba. We have the same tradition of inviting our sisters who have married into other villages or other families. So, on this occasion, sisters came and gave blessings, just like we do on Raksha Bandhan,” he told ANI.

Reflecting on Shared Heritage

Gangmei also recalled Manipur's rich historical and cultural heritage, referring to the popular story of Khamba and Thoibi and their upbringing by Kabui Salang Maiba. He noted that generations of relationships, cultural exchanges and intermarriages have helped shape the social fabric of Manipur.“There have been many intermarriages throughout the 2,000-year history of Manipur, and we know that we are all related through blood,” he said.

Calling for greater appreciation of this shared heritage, the MLA encouraged people to celebrate their common roots and strengthen the bonds that connect different communities. He urged everyone to embrace mutual understanding, forgiveness and cooperation while working towards the state's continued progress.“We should forgive each other and continue on the path of development, love, and peace in the state,” he said.

Voices from the Celebration

The celebrations also brought smiles and joyful moments for women participants, who welcomed the opportunity to reconnect with cultural traditions and build friendships across communities. Gaishina Kamei, also known as Longjam Sanajaobi Leima, expressed happiness at being part of the gathering and appreciated the initiative to bring women together irrespective of their religious or community backgrounds.“We are all happy, regardless of religion or community. We are very happy because, in the past, no MLA or Chief Minister invited us to Ningol Chakouba. So, we are very happy to hear this. I also appreciate the Chairman. Thank you very much,” she said.

Another participant, Pravina from Keishampat, described the occasion as an emotional and joyful experience that brought back cherished childhood memories of celebrating the festival with her mother.“It's a very happy day for all the women of Manipur today, and I'm one of them. It's a very exciting and emotional experience to get ready for this festival every year, and today also, I'm feeling the same,” she said. Expressing hope for a brighter future, she wished for peace, happiness and the opportunity for everyone to enjoy such celebrations together.“As Manipur is facing a difficult time, I just want to wish and pray that everything becomes peaceful and normal again, and that everyone gets to celebrate such lovely festivals with a free mind and good hearts,” Pravina added.

About Ningol Chakouba

Ningol Chakouba is one of Manipur's most cherished traditional Meitei festivals, celebrating the enduring bond between married women and their parental families. Observed in October or November, the festival sees married daughters return to their parental homes, often accompanied by their children, where they are welcomed with traditional feasts, gifts, affection and blessings. Beyond its festive celebrations, Ningol Chakouba represents the values of love, respect, family unity and belonging. It also provides an opportunity for younger generations to connect with their cultural roots and traditions. In 2026, the festival was celebrated on November 11, the second day of Hiyangei. (ANI)

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