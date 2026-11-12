CM Fadnavis Pushes For Agri Innovation And Drought Resistant Crops

Addressing Climate Change in Agriculture

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stressed the need for research, innovation and the development of drought-resistant crop varieties to address the impact of climate change and El Niño on agriculture, while attending the unveiling of the Dattaji Meghe memorial and the inauguration of an agriculture college and veterinary hospital in Nagpur. Fadnavis said climate change was having its greatest impact and most severe consequences on the agricultural sector, making research, innovation and the development of skilled human resources essential.

“Climate change is having its greatest impact and most severe consequences on the agricultural sector. There is an urgent need for research, innovation and the development of skilled human resources in agriculture,” he said. He said agricultural universities were working to develop new crop varieties that required less water while delivering higher productivity. "Agricultural universities are working to develop new crop varieties that require less water while delivering higher productivity," he said.

The Importance of Scientific Farming

“We are witnessing the effects of El Niño in recent years, which have placed enormous stress on agriculture and resulted in widespread crop damage. Under these circumstances, we must identify crops capable of surviving prolonged dry spells and growing with limited water,” Fadnavis added. The Chief Minister said establishing high-quality agricultural colleges was essential to improving productivity and ensuring farmers' prosperity.

“Establishing high-quality agricultural colleges is essential to improving productivity and ensuring farmers' prosperity. Agriculture is one of the most science-intensive sectors, where scientific research and technological advancements are needed the most,” he said.

Role of Animal Husbandry

Highlighting the importance of animal husbandry, Fadnavis said livestock farming had helped farmers survive difficult agricultural conditions.“Even when crops fail, animal husbandry helps farmers sustain their livelihoods and overcome financial challenges,” he said.

He said veterinary colleges could develop innovative solutions for farmers and livestock owners through research, experimentation and modern treatment methods. He also congratulated the Meghe family for establishing a veterinary college with state-of-the-art facilities and modern infrastructure. "Animal husbandry is an essential component of the agricultural ecosystem. Through research, experimentation and modern treatment methods, veterinary colleges can develop innovative solutions that benefit farmers and livestock owners. This college has been developed with state-of-the-art facilities and modern infrastructure," he said.

Commemorating Dattaji Meghe

During the programme, a gallery showcasing the life and contributions of Dutta Meghe was inaugurated at the Agriculture and Veterinary Colleges. Recalling Meghe's contribution to society, Fadnavis said he had earned immense love and affection from people and built a vast network of institutions through his hard work, dedicating them to serving society.

“Dutta Meghe earned immense love and affection from people throughout his life. Through his hard work, he built a vast empire of institutions and dedicated it to serving society. He generously contributed to education, healthcare, employment and various other sectors, particularly benefiting the poor, deprived and underprivileged sections of society. No one who approached him for help ever returned empty-handed,” he said. The Chief Minister said Meghe had established institutions in education, medicine and engineering, and the family had continued to carry forward his vision.

“Sagar Meghe and Sameer Meghe have been carrying forward his legacy while maintaining the institutions' people-centric approach,” Fadnavis said. He also said the veterinary college had been named after Nandkishore Jaiswal, whose legacy and contributions were being carried forward by Ashish.“Naming the institution after him is a significant gesture that reflects the Meghe family's tradition of honouring relationships, expressing gratitude and preserving the legacy of those who have contributed to society,” he said.

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