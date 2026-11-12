Erdogan, Albanese Meet at COP31 to Push Trade, Climate Action
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Antalya, where Erdogan is attending COP31, the UN’s annual Climate Change Conference.
The two leaders discussed ties between Türkiye and Australia, along with regional and global issues.
Erdogan said commercial exchange between the two nations falls short of its potential and urged both sides to look into cooperation opportunities across sectors. He also thanked Albanese for his contributions and pointed to the responsibility Türkiye and Australia share at COP31.
Albanese said both countries “are driving climate action,” according to a post on US social media company X.
“War in the Middle East has shown us again the importance of working across borders to deliver secure energy,” he said.
The Australian leader also thanked Erdogan for hosting this year’s summit.
The two leaders discussed ties between Türkiye and Australia, along with regional and global issues.
Erdogan said commercial exchange between the two nations falls short of its potential and urged both sides to look into cooperation opportunities across sectors. He also thanked Albanese for his contributions and pointed to the responsibility Türkiye and Australia share at COP31.
Albanese said both countries “are driving climate action,” according to a post on US social media company X.
“War in the Middle East has shown us again the importance of working across borders to deliver secure energy,” he said.
The Australian leader also thanked Erdogan for hosting this year’s summit.
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