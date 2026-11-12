Iran Says Ball Is in US Court After Delivering 7-Demand Reply
(MENAFN) Iran has sent Washington a clear statement of its demands but has received no official answer, the country’s parliament speaker and chief negotiator said on Wednesday, as pressure mounts to end the months-long war.
“We have provided a clear and transparent response to the United States that includes our demands,” Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told an international broadcaster in an interview.
He said the response went to Washington through Qatari mediation, and that no official or specific reply to Iran’s message has come back.
“The ball is now in the Americans’ court. They must make a decision and announce it,” he added.
Qalibaf said Iran’s priority is peace, provided Washington accepts its conditions, and that Tehran does not want the war to drag on. But he warned that if US President Donald Trump orders a resumption of military operations, Washington would suffer another defeat.
“If the United States or Israel starts a war, we will confront them both and respond to any attack,” he said. He claimed Iran has reinforced its defenses and reorganized its armed forces for a renewed confrontation.
Seven conditions for reopening Hormuz
Qalibaf repeated that Washington must meet Iran’s seven conditions before the Strait of Hormuz reopens and negotiations resume. He said they include lifting the US blockade and oil sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, ending the war on all fronts, including those involving the “resistance front,” formally declaring an end to the war with Iran instead of a ceasefire, and refraining from interference in Iran’s internal affairs.
He said the demands were written into the memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached with Washington in Islamabad, and that they must be carried out to rebuild confidence before substantive talks can start.
The strategic waterway, he said, will not go back to its prewar status, and its future arrangements form part of the proposed understanding with Washington. He added that Iran has reached an understanding with Oman on a new transit mechanism through the strait, in line with international law, which is being discussed in indirect negotiations with Washington.
Qalibaf also accused the United States of imposing a blockade that restricts food supplies and disrupts trade and healthcare services.
Lack of trust seen as main obstacle
He said Tehran is determined to end the current “no war, no peace” situation, whether through negotiations or sustainable deterrence.
Qalibaf confirmed that Iran’s negotiating team is unchanged and that he still leads the talks. He said mediation efforts cut the proposed response window from seven days to two. According to him, talks are run by a six-member committee inside Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, which includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
An agreement with Washington is possible, he said, if the United States honors earlier understandings and avoids steps that erode trust. He argued that the main barrier is Tehran’s lack of trust in Washington, along with what he called excessive US demands.
He further claimed that US officials visited Moscow and asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to help arrange direct negotiations with Iran. Ending the war against Iran and what Tehran calls the “resistance front,” he stressed, is among the MoU’s provisions and one of Iran’s seven conditions.
The Iranian parliament speaker cautioned that continued fighting would damage regional countries, hurting both their security and their economies.
His remarks come amid diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between Iran and the US, which began with US-Israeli military attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.
Earlier reports said Iran’s seven conditions include lifting the US naval blockade, guaranteeing safe passage for commercial vessels and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, removing unilateral sanctions, exempting Iranian oil exports from restrictions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, allowing Tehran to keep its nuclear materials inside the country, and ending the war.
Regional mediators, including Pakistan and Oman, have tried to broker talks between Tehran and Washington. Disagreements over sanctions, security guarantees and the Strait of Hormuz continue to complicate efforts to reach a settlement.
“We have provided a clear and transparent response to the United States that includes our demands,” Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told an international broadcaster in an interview.
He said the response went to Washington through Qatari mediation, and that no official or specific reply to Iran’s message has come back.
“The ball is now in the Americans’ court. They must make a decision and announce it,” he added.
Qalibaf said Iran’s priority is peace, provided Washington accepts its conditions, and that Tehran does not want the war to drag on. But he warned that if US President Donald Trump orders a resumption of military operations, Washington would suffer another defeat.
“If the United States or Israel starts a war, we will confront them both and respond to any attack,” he said. He claimed Iran has reinforced its defenses and reorganized its armed forces for a renewed confrontation.
Seven conditions for reopening Hormuz
Qalibaf repeated that Washington must meet Iran’s seven conditions before the Strait of Hormuz reopens and negotiations resume. He said they include lifting the US blockade and oil sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, ending the war on all fronts, including those involving the “resistance front,” formally declaring an end to the war with Iran instead of a ceasefire, and refraining from interference in Iran’s internal affairs.
He said the demands were written into the memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached with Washington in Islamabad, and that they must be carried out to rebuild confidence before substantive talks can start.
The strategic waterway, he said, will not go back to its prewar status, and its future arrangements form part of the proposed understanding with Washington. He added that Iran has reached an understanding with Oman on a new transit mechanism through the strait, in line with international law, which is being discussed in indirect negotiations with Washington.
Qalibaf also accused the United States of imposing a blockade that restricts food supplies and disrupts trade and healthcare services.
Lack of trust seen as main obstacle
He said Tehran is determined to end the current “no war, no peace” situation, whether through negotiations or sustainable deterrence.
Qalibaf confirmed that Iran’s negotiating team is unchanged and that he still leads the talks. He said mediation efforts cut the proposed response window from seven days to two. According to him, talks are run by a six-member committee inside Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, which includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
An agreement with Washington is possible, he said, if the United States honors earlier understandings and avoids steps that erode trust. He argued that the main barrier is Tehran’s lack of trust in Washington, along with what he called excessive US demands.
He further claimed that US officials visited Moscow and asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to help arrange direct negotiations with Iran. Ending the war against Iran and what Tehran calls the “resistance front,” he stressed, is among the MoU’s provisions and one of Iran’s seven conditions.
The Iranian parliament speaker cautioned that continued fighting would damage regional countries, hurting both their security and their economies.
His remarks come amid diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between Iran and the US, which began with US-Israeli military attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.
Earlier reports said Iran’s seven conditions include lifting the US naval blockade, guaranteeing safe passage for commercial vessels and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, removing unilateral sanctions, exempting Iranian oil exports from restrictions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, allowing Tehran to keep its nuclear materials inside the country, and ending the war.
Regional mediators, including Pakistan and Oman, have tried to broker talks between Tehran and Washington. Disagreements over sanctions, security guarantees and the Strait of Hormuz continue to complicate efforts to reach a settlement.
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