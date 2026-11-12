Over 100 French Lawmakers Push Ban on Israeli Settlement Trade
(MENAFN) French lawmakers have introduced legislation in the National Assembly that would outlaw trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, press reports said.
Socialist Party (PS) First Secretary Olivier Faure tabled the bill, which has the backing of more than 100 lawmakers from eight political groups. A parliamentary committee has already approved it, and the National Assembly is expected to vote on it in plenary session on Nov. 19.
The measure would bar imports from West Bank settlements and prohibit commercial and financial dealings with them. It would also ban financial services that help sustain the settlements, including the rental of tourist accommodation.
Companies that fail to comply would face prison sentences and fines if the bill becomes law. Passage would require the National Assembly and the Senate to agree on the same text.
Faure told reporters the bill is not aimed directly at Israel. He pointed to a contradiction in condemning settlements that violate international law through diplomacy while maintaining economic ties with them, and said the legislation would resolve that inconsistency.
SETTLEMENT TENDERS SET TO OPEN
Meanwhile, Israel will open bidding on Dec. 1 for 2,167 illegal settlement homes in the E1 area east of occupied East Jerusalem, three Israeli rights groups said Tuesday.
Ir Amim, Bimkom and Peace Now said bids will be accepted until Dec. 28. They said the schedule shows that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is determined to push the project forward while it remains in power.
The E1 project would sever occupied East Jerusalem from Palestinian communities to the east and disrupt territorial links between the northern and southern West Bank. It has drawn broad international opposition, with governments warning that it endangers the prospects for a viable Palestinian state.
Socialist Party (PS) First Secretary Olivier Faure tabled the bill, which has the backing of more than 100 lawmakers from eight political groups. A parliamentary committee has already approved it, and the National Assembly is expected to vote on it in plenary session on Nov. 19.
The measure would bar imports from West Bank settlements and prohibit commercial and financial dealings with them. It would also ban financial services that help sustain the settlements, including the rental of tourist accommodation.
Companies that fail to comply would face prison sentences and fines if the bill becomes law. Passage would require the National Assembly and the Senate to agree on the same text.
Faure told reporters the bill is not aimed directly at Israel. He pointed to a contradiction in condemning settlements that violate international law through diplomacy while maintaining economic ties with them, and said the legislation would resolve that inconsistency.
SETTLEMENT TENDERS SET TO OPEN
Meanwhile, Israel will open bidding on Dec. 1 for 2,167 illegal settlement homes in the E1 area east of occupied East Jerusalem, three Israeli rights groups said Tuesday.
Ir Amim, Bimkom and Peace Now said bids will be accepted until Dec. 28. They said the schedule shows that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is determined to push the project forward while it remains in power.
The E1 project would sever occupied East Jerusalem from Palestinian communities to the east and disrupt territorial links between the northern and southern West Bank. It has drawn broad international opposition, with governments warning that it endangers the prospects for a viable Palestinian state.
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