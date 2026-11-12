French Lawmakers Push for Ban on Trade with Israeli Settlements
(MENAFN) French parliamentarians have introduced draft legislation calling for restrictions on commercial activities involving Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including a proposed prohibition on imports and financial transactions, according to media reports.
The initiative was presented by Olivier Faure, First Secretary of the Socialist Party, and has attracted backing from more than 100 lawmakers representing eight parliamentary groups.
The proposal has already secured approval from a parliamentary committee and is expected to face a vote during a National Assembly plenary session on November 19.
Beyond banning goods originating from Israeli settlements, the legislation seeks to prevent businesses from engaging in commercial or financial operations that support their activities. It also targets financial services that could contribute to sustaining the settlements, including the provision of rental accommodation for tourists.
Faure explained that the initiative is not intended to directly target Israel, but rather to address economic activities connected to the settlements.
He highlighted what he described as a gap between France's diplomatic condemnation of settlements considered contrary to international law and the continued existence of economic relationships with them. He argued that the proposed measures would bring greater consistency between France's political position and its commercial practices.
Under the draft legislation, companies that violate the proposed restrictions could face financial penalties and prison sentences if the measure becomes law.
The initiative was presented by Olivier Faure, First Secretary of the Socialist Party, and has attracted backing from more than 100 lawmakers representing eight parliamentary groups.
The proposal has already secured approval from a parliamentary committee and is expected to face a vote during a National Assembly plenary session on November 19.
Beyond banning goods originating from Israeli settlements, the legislation seeks to prevent businesses from engaging in commercial or financial operations that support their activities. It also targets financial services that could contribute to sustaining the settlements, including the provision of rental accommodation for tourists.
Faure explained that the initiative is not intended to directly target Israel, but rather to address economic activities connected to the settlements.
He highlighted what he described as a gap between France's diplomatic condemnation of settlements considered contrary to international law and the continued existence of economic relationships with them. He argued that the proposed measures would bring greater consistency between France's political position and its commercial practices.
Under the draft legislation, companies that violate the proposed restrictions could face financial penalties and prison sentences if the measure becomes law.
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