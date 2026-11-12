Congo President Calls for Global Tree-Planting Action at COP31
(MENAFN) Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso called on the international community Wednesday to translate climate commitments into concrete measures, urging all United Nations member states to participate in a worldwide initiative dedicated to expanding forests and restoring ecosystems.
Addressing the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Sassou Nguesso stressed that the climate conference should mark a shift from setting environmental goals to implementing practical solutions.
“This conference of the parties must be the conference where we move from ambition to action,” Denis Sassou Nguesso told the Leaders’ Summit of COP31, the UN Climate Change Conference, in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.
He encouraged countries worldwide to support the UN Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation, scheduled to run from 2027 to 2036, as part of broader efforts to promote sustainable forest management.
“I would call on all United (Nations) member states to fully take on the United Nations Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation within the context of a sustainable forest management for the period 2027-2036,” he said. “Every tree planted and every ecosystem restored constitute an investment in our future.”
The initiative received approval from the UN General Assembly on April 16, 2025, securing 155 votes in favor and one against.
Sassou Nguesso also highlighted his country's early contribution to the campaign, revealing that nearly 200,000 trees were planted on November 6 to mark National Tree Day.
He noted that the Central African country has maintained the annual environmental tradition for more than four decades, emphasizing the importance of preserving forests for future generations.
“To protect the forest is to protect our shared future.”
Addressing the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Sassou Nguesso stressed that the climate conference should mark a shift from setting environmental goals to implementing practical solutions.
“This conference of the parties must be the conference where we move from ambition to action,” Denis Sassou Nguesso told the Leaders’ Summit of COP31, the UN Climate Change Conference, in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.
He encouraged countries worldwide to support the UN Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation, scheduled to run from 2027 to 2036, as part of broader efforts to promote sustainable forest management.
“I would call on all United (Nations) member states to fully take on the United Nations Decade for Afforestation and Reforestation within the context of a sustainable forest management for the period 2027-2036,” he said. “Every tree planted and every ecosystem restored constitute an investment in our future.”
The initiative received approval from the UN General Assembly on April 16, 2025, securing 155 votes in favor and one against.
Sassou Nguesso also highlighted his country's early contribution to the campaign, revealing that nearly 200,000 trees were planted on November 6 to mark National Tree Day.
He noted that the Central African country has maintained the annual environmental tradition for more than four decades, emphasizing the importance of preserving forests for future generations.
“To protect the forest is to protect our shared future.”
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