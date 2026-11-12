Norway Calls for Faster Shift to Renewable Energy at COP31
(MENAFN) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called on international partners Wednesday to step up efforts toward a cleaner energy future, emphasizing the need to expand electrification, increase renewable energy production and make sustainable power more accessible.
Addressing the COP31 summit in Antalya, Türkiye, Store highlighted the availability of technologies and practical solutions that can help reduce global emissions, particularly in transportation and industrial sectors.
"We have the tools to bring down emissions, renewable energy, and technical solutions for decarbonizing transport and industry," Jonas Gahr Store told the summit in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.
He stressed that transforming industrial systems is essential to achieving climate objectives, describing such changes as "both needed and possible, and absolutely crucial," while expressing confidence that global efforts could put the world back on course toward its climate targets.
The Norwegian leader also outlined his country's environmental commitments, pledging substantial emissions reductions and a long-term transition toward a low-carbon economy.
"Norway will do its part. We will cut emissions by 70%-75% by 2035. We will become a low-carbon society in 2050," he added.
Store urged participants to prioritize faster electrification, broader renewable energy deployment and improved access to clean power. He also highlighted the importance of attracting investment in electricity networks and energy storage infrastructure while reinforcing energy security.
He further emphasized that climate policies must ensure an equitable transition that benefits all communities. Store also called for greater recognition of ocean-related issues in international climate discussions and practical implementation efforts.
During his address, he announced a new joint initiative involving Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom, which aims to provide $10 billion in climate financing by 2030, including funding generated through private-sector investment.
Addressing the COP31 summit in Antalya, Türkiye, Store highlighted the availability of technologies and practical solutions that can help reduce global emissions, particularly in transportation and industrial sectors.
"We have the tools to bring down emissions, renewable energy, and technical solutions for decarbonizing transport and industry," Jonas Gahr Store told the summit in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.
He stressed that transforming industrial systems is essential to achieving climate objectives, describing such changes as "both needed and possible, and absolutely crucial," while expressing confidence that global efforts could put the world back on course toward its climate targets.
The Norwegian leader also outlined his country's environmental commitments, pledging substantial emissions reductions and a long-term transition toward a low-carbon economy.
"Norway will do its part. We will cut emissions by 70%-75% by 2035. We will become a low-carbon society in 2050," he added.
Store urged participants to prioritize faster electrification, broader renewable energy deployment and improved access to clean power. He also highlighted the importance of attracting investment in electricity networks and energy storage infrastructure while reinforcing energy security.
He further emphasized that climate policies must ensure an equitable transition that benefits all communities. Store also called for greater recognition of ocean-related issues in international climate discussions and practical implementation efforts.
During his address, he announced a new joint initiative involving Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom, which aims to provide $10 billion in climate financing by 2030, including funding generated through private-sector investment.
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