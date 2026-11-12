BAE Systems Plc Market Update
|
|+8% to +10% (2025: £30.7bn)
|
|+10% to +12% (2025: £3.3bn)
|
|+11% to +13% (2025: 75.2p)
|
|c.£3.0bn (was >£2.0bn, 2025: £2.2bn)
Guidance is provided on a constant currency basis using a GBP:USD exchange rate of $1.32:£1, the average exchange rate in 2025. The average exchange rate for the year to date is approximately $1.34. As a guide, a 5 cent movement in the GBP:USD exchange rate impacts sales by c.£500m, underlying EBIT by c.£70m and underlying EPS by c.1.4p.
The weighted average number of ordinary shares to calculate full year underlying EPS is expected to be around 3.0bn.
Order intake
We have secured orders of £33bn in 2026 so far. Notable awards received in the second half of the year include:
- Air – c.£1.6bn of orders related to the Global Combat Air Programme, including our share of the c.£4.6bn contract awarded to Edgewing to enable the completion of the advanced concept and assessment phase and progress towards joint detailed design and development. Air – c.£1.5bn related to our share of MBDA orders in the period. Maritime – c.£4.3bn further funding for critical work to progress the UK's Dreadnought Class nuclear deterrent submarines towards entry into service. Maritime – c.A$1.3bn contract for Australia's High Frequency Surveillance capability system to establish an Arctic over-the-horizon radar (A-OTHR) in Canada, marking Australia's largest ever defence export. Electronic Systems – c.$1.0bn in incremental funding received for key munitions programmes, including ongoing production of APKWS® precision guidance systems and THAAD infrared seekers. Platforms & Services – c.$0.8bn in contract funding to continue full rate production of Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles for the US Army. Platforms & Services – Ordnance Systems received funding of c.$0.5bn across the Holston and Radford Army Ammunition Plants to continue energetics production and support facilities modernisation.
Balance sheet and capital allocation
Our strong financial position enables us to implement all parts of our capital allocation policy. We continue to prioritise investment in our business to support organic growth, pay dividends to our shareholders, explore value enhancing acquisition opportunities and execute our share buyback programme.
Total cash returned to shareholders in 2026 is expected to be c.£1.6bn, comprising the final dividend for 2025, the interim dividend for 2026, which will be paid on 2 December 2026, and c.£500m of share repurchases.
Full year 2026 results
We will announce our preliminary results for the year ending 31 December 2026 on 19 February 2027.
For further information please contact:
|Investors
|Media
| Paul Checketts
Investor Relations Director
Telephone: +44 (0) 3300 46 6802
Email: ...
| Kristina Anderson
Director, Media Relations
Telephone: +44 (0) 7540 628673
Email: ...
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Issued by:
BAE Systems plc
Media hotline: +44 (0)7801 717739
@BAESystemsplc
Ref: 131/2026
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