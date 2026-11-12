BAE Systems Plc Market Update

Highlights:



Strong operational and financial performance in 2026 to date.

Positive momentum in order intake with £33bn of orders secured so far and further agreements anticipated before the end of the year.

Free cash flow now expected to be around £3bn (from >£2bn); sales, EBIT and EPS targets remain on track following the upgrade to guidance at our half year results in July. Well positioned for continued growth over the medium term.

Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems Chief Executive, said:

“We've delivered strong financial and operational performance year to date, as well as positive order intake momentum. Our substantial backlog provides good visibility and, with our portfolio aligned to evolving threats and customer priorities, we remain well positioned to deliver sustainable growth over the years ahead.”

Trading update

The Group is trading well in the second half of the year so far. Consistent with the first half, strong trading in our Electronic Systems, Air and Platforms & Services sectors has more than offset subdued growth and margins in our Maritime sector as we progress through the first-in-class stage of the Type 26 frigate programme. Having upgraded Group guidance at the half year, we remain on track to deliver on this for sales, EBIT and EPS, and now expect to deliver c.£3bn of free cash flow, with some benefit from customer advances.

Across our markets, governments remain committed to increasing defence spending and we continue to see significant opportunities for growth across all our key markets and domains. Our substantial backlog of secured work provides good visibility, while the alignment of our portfolio to customer priorities and evolving threats positions us to deliver growth across a range of government defence spending outcomes.

In the US, our portfolio is strongly aligned with defence and intelligence focus areas. Examples include our munitions production, where we support 10 of the 12 programmes prioritised for significantly increased production capacity, and space, where our capabilities play essential roles in missile warning and tracking programmes to protect the nation and its armed forces.

In the UK, the Defence Investment Plan reinforces investment across both our long-term programmes and future capabilities, including next-generation fighter jets, autonomous collaborative combat aircraft and other advanced technologies.

In Europe, continued growth and visibility are supported by rising defence investment and our exposure to multiple priority capability areas, including missile and air defence systems, land vehicles and combat air.

From this position of strength, we will continue our focus on operational excellence and performance to further simplify our business, enhance our competitiveness and support long-term growth.

Guidance

We expect strong growth in sales, underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), underlying earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow in 2026. Full year sales, EBIT and EPS guidance remains unchanged from the guidance we provided at the half year results in July. We now expect to deliver c.£3bn of free cash flow, including some benefit from customer advances received to date but excluding any material advances we may receive in the remainder of the year.