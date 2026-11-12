Daltontx Appoints Melissa Landon As Chief Commercial Officer To Drive Commercial Growth And Strategic Partnerships



Dr Landon brings 20+ years of experience in the application of AI/ ML to drug discovery She joins DaltonTx to drive adoption of DaltonTx's platform across pharma, biotech and CROs

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DaltonTx, the decision engine for drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Melissa Landon, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial Officer to lead the company's commercial strategy.

The appointment comes as DaltonTx enters its next phase of commercial growth, building on external validation of its first-in-class agentic reasoning platform. Since launching Dalton, the Company has established several collaborations with leading drug discovery companies, including Sygnature Discovery and Bonito Biosciences, demonstrating the platform's impact across multiple therapeutic modalities. Dr Landon will build on this momentum to expand DaltonTx's relationships with pharma, biotech and CRO partners to establish a scalable commercial strategy.

Dr Landon brings 20 years of experience in AI/ML, spanning both drug discovery and platform development. Most recently, as Head of Commercial and Business Development, AI + Automation at Merck KGaA / MilliporeSigma, she led the commercialisation strategy for a new AI and automation venture, including its market positioning, partnerships and go-to-market execution. Previously, Dr Landon served as Chief Strategy Officer at Cyclica (acquired by Recursion), where she closed the Company's largest partnership with a top-10 pharmaceutical company and facilitated Cyclica's transition from a software company to a tech bio. Earlier, Dr Landon held several senior scientific and commercial roles at Schrödinger. She holds a Ph.D. in Structural Bioinformatics from Boston University.

Dr Garry Pairaudeau, CEO and Co-Founder of Dalton Tx , commented:“Our ambition is to enable drug discovery teams to leverage AI to its fullest potential, ultimately bringing new medicines to patients faster. Consequently, at this stage in DaltonTx's evolution, expanding market penetration of our platform is our top priority. Melissa brings the rare combination of deep technical expertise and proven commercial experience in AI-enabled drug discovery, making her ideally placed to lead this next phase of our strategy. We look forward to working with Melissa to achieve this by extending the reach and impact of Dalton.”

Dr Melissa Landon, newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer at Dalton Tx , added:“As an industry, we don't need more AI models; we need to make better decisions with the tools we have. Made by drug hunters for drug hunters, Dalton is a truly differentiated platform that brings together agentic reasoning, AI/ML, and physics-based modelling to drive meaningful impact. I look forward to empowering drug discovery teams with the full potential of AI to drive programmes forward with higher success.”

Dalton is the decision engine for drug discovery, bringing scientists, AI, and experimental data into a single platform. It orchestrates the design-make-test-learn cycle, using the full context from previous decisions and experimental results to help scientists prioritise what to do next and continuously improve decision-making. Built for small-molecule and biologics discovery, the platform integrates existing data and workflows and operates within each organisation's own secure environment, enabling knowledge and learnings to compound across discovery programmes.

For more information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin, Eleanor Cooper, Henry Williams

Tel: +44 20 4604 4016

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About Dalton Tx

DaltonTx is the decision engine for drug discovery. Its first-in-class agentic reasoning platform, Dalton, combines AI, human expertise, and experimental data into one continuous learning engine.

The Dalton platform works across the entire drug discovery process for small molecules and biologics. It captures what worked, what failed and why, with full context and perfect memory so judgement compounds over time. Agents propose strategies, evaluate trade-offs, and autonomously orchestrate a comprehensive suite of AI, physics and ML tools and models.

The outcome is smarter decisions, fewer wasted experiments, and the confidence to tackle more complex biology, knowing that every cycle improves the next choice.

Founded on research from the University of Oxford and built by leaders with decades of experience behind AI discovery platforms at AstraZeneca and Exscientia, DaltonTx delivers state-of-the-art scientific AI with secure, enterprise-quality engineering.