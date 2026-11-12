Influential Women: Robin D. Stokes, Transforms Decades Of Service And Advocacy Into A Mission Of Healing And Purpose

MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patient Rights Advocate at Spring Grove Psychiatric Hospital and Founder of Mastering Experiences, Robin D. Stokes Combines Military Service, Social Work, and Lived Experience to Help People Reclaim Their VoicesRobin D. Stokes is a retired U.S. Army veteran with 28 years of military service and more than three decades of experience in social work, mental health, and human services. She currently serves as a Patient Rights Advocate and mental health social worker at Spring Grove Psychiatric Hospital in Maryland, where she advocates for psychiatric patients and helps ensure they are treated fairly and receive the services and support they need. Robin, who holds both an MSW and an MHA, retired from the U.S. Army Reserve at the rank of E6. She is also an author, speaker, and the founder of Mastering Experiences = ME, an organization focused on personal growth and resilience. Across every chapter of her life, she has built her career around advocacy, resilience, and service to others.Robin's professional path spans child welfare, behavioral health, healthcare administration, developmental disabilities, rehabilitation, and patient advocacy. She spent nine years with Baltimore City Child Protective Services in the sex abuse and sex trafficking unit, and she has also served as a Family Services Case Manager in Child Protective Services in New York. Her experience includes work as a Lead Educational Instructor for autistic adults in New York City, a Developmentally Disabled Case Manager, and seven years as a Social Services Director at a rehabilitation and long-term care facility. She has also served as Director of a group home and worked in nutritional services at New York Medical Center. Each of these roles shared a common thread, which was helping people navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Again and again, she saw that many people received treatment for their immediate needs without ever having the chance to process the experiences that had shaped them.Education has been central to Robin's ability to serve. She earned an Associate degree in Human Services from New York Tech and a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from the City University of New York. She went on to complete a Master's degree in Health Administration from Michigan State University in 2001 and a Master's degree in Social Work with a minor in Mental Health from the University of Maryland in 2009. She has also been pursuing a Doctorate in Mental Health and Wellness, with completion expected in October 2026. Her earlier years included time in the Marching 101 band at South Carolina State University, where she earned a musical scholarship, played the clarinet, and joined Tau Beta Sigma, the musical sorority.Robin's observations across decades of service became the foundation for Mastering Experiences. The organization's mission is to educate, empower, encourage, and equip individuals to master their experiences rather than allowing their experiences to master them. Through interactive workshops, conferences, support groups, and educational programming, it addresses trauma and adverse childhood experiences, grief and loss, domestic violence awareness, PTSD, healthy relationships, emotional intelligence, self-care, leadership development, and faith-based healing. One of its signature initiatives, Village of Voices, is a growing community that offers safe spaces where people can speak honestly about their experiences without fear of judgment or shame. Robin is also the author of Mastering Experiences of Life.Her advocacy is informed by her own story, which she shares with honesty and courage. In her article The Woman I Am Becoming, Robin writes about her journey of healing and self-discovery as a survivor of military sexual trauma, domestic violence, and a long relationship marked by narcissistic abuse. She describes moving beyond survival toward reclaiming her voice, setting boundaries, and choosing herself. In a second article, Transforming Pain into Purpose, she traces how her years of service led to the founding of Mastering Experiences. Her resilience has been recognized with the Resilience Award at the Her March Forward conference in Alabama in June 2026, and she received a Commander's Coin during her military service.Robin attributes her success to the grace of God. Throughout her life and career, she has faced situations that could have ended very differently, and she has often realized how fortunate she is to still be here. Her faith has given her the strength, resilience, and perseverance to overcome challenges and keep moving forward with gratitude. The best career advice she has received is to know her worth and stand firmly in it. Understanding the value she brings has given her the confidence to advocate for herself, recognize her strengths, and ensure that her contributions are respected.For young women entering social work and human services, Robin recommends pacing themselves and recognizing that they are stepping into a new environment with a great deal to contribute and to learn. She encourages them to take things one step at a time, give themselves room to grow, and avoid the pressure of trying to accomplish everything at once. Patience, consistency, and a willingness to learn, she notes, are what build a strong and lasting career. In her video interview with Influential Women, she added that younger women chasing their dreams should believe in themselves even before others can see their vision, refuse to let fear or rejection define their capabilities, and never be afraid to start over.One of the biggest challenges in her field, Robin explains, is helping people truly listen to, understand, and accept the services available to them. Many individuals feel isolated or believe they must face their struggles alone, which makes it difficult to reach out for help. She sees a meaningful opportunity in reminding people that they are not alone and that support exists. Helping individuals feel heard, understood, and connected to the resources they need is one of the most important parts of her work.Self-care is among the values Robin holds most important in both her work and personal life. As a social worker, she understands that she cannot effectively support others if she is not caring for herself first. Prioritizing her own well-being allows her to stay emotionally, mentally, and physically present for the people she serves. Her professional philosophy rests on the conviction that every individual deserves to feel heard, supported, and empowered to access the help available to them. She leads with empathy, integrity, and hope, whether she is advocating for patients, facilitating workshops, mentoring emerging leaders, or speaking before audiences.Beyond her professional work, Robin makes monthly donations to support families and children's education in Africa and donates canned goods to homeless support efforts. Looking ahead, she envisions Mastering Experiences becoming a nationally recognized resource for trauma-informed education and emotional wellness. Her goals include expanding community programming, developing educational curricula, hosting conferences and healing retreats, training professionals, and partnering with organizations committed to mental health and emotional well-being.For Robin, growth is a matter of purpose rather than dissatisfaction, and she can take pride in how far she has come while still reaching for more. She hopes her legacy will be helping people see that their pain was not the end of their story but the beginning of their purpose. Robin D. Stokes continues to show that resilience can be cultivated through education, community, and faith, and that one woman's courage to share her experience can help countless others reclaim their own.Learn More about Robin D. Stokes:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Mastering Experiences,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Robin D. Stokes, Transforms Decades of Service and Advocacy Into a Mission of Healing and Purpose News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 08:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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