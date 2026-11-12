UN Chief Discusses Climate Action, Regional Conflicts with EU Leader
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, addressing international cooperation on major global issues, including climate change and ongoing regional conflicts, according to an official statement.
The discussions covered the longstanding cooperation between the United Nations and the European Union across the organization's main areas of work, alongside preparations and priorities related to COP31. The two officials also exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.
"They discussed the continued partnership between the United Nations and the European Union in all pillars of the UN activities, COP31, as well as the situation in the Middle East and in Ukraine," said the statement.
Climate policy was another central issue during the meeting, with both leaders highlighting the "importance" of sustained "leadership" from the EU in advancing international efforts to address climate change.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the COP31 United Nations Climate Conference in Antalya, a coastal city in southern Türkiye. The gathering has brought together representatives from around the world to discuss emissions reduction commitments, advance decarbonization efforts and secure funding for climate-related initiatives.
The discussions covered the longstanding cooperation between the United Nations and the European Union across the organization's main areas of work, alongside preparations and priorities related to COP31. The two officials also exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.
"They discussed the continued partnership between the United Nations and the European Union in all pillars of the UN activities, COP31, as well as the situation in the Middle East and in Ukraine," said the statement.
Climate policy was another central issue during the meeting, with both leaders highlighting the "importance" of sustained "leadership" from the EU in advancing international efforts to address climate change.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the COP31 United Nations Climate Conference in Antalya, a coastal city in southern Türkiye. The gathering has brought together representatives from around the world to discuss emissions reduction commitments, advance decarbonization efforts and secure funding for climate-related initiatives.
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