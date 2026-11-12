Air India Passenger Held Over Hoax Hijack Threat On Kolkata-Mumbai Flight

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) A passenger was apprehended and handed over to the airport police after allegedly being linked to a hoax hijack threat targeting an Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the action followed an incident on Wednesday involving Air India flight AI 2772 after a handwritten threat note was found inside the aircraft's lavatory shortly before its scheduled departure.

The note, which warned that the aircraft would be hijacked at 11.10 a.m., was discovered by a cabin crew member at around 10.37 a.m. The alert immediately triggered standard security protocols, prompting authorities to initiate a comprehensive security response.

As part of the precautionary measures, all 105 passengers on board were deboarded and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for detailed inspection and security checks. Multiple security agencies conducted mandatory screening procedures to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart at around 10.30 a.m., remained grounded for several hours while security personnel completed the required checks. After authorities found no credible threat, the warning was declared a hoax.

The aircraft was subsequently cleared for operations and departed for Mumbai at 5.38 p.m.

AAI said the passenger linked to the incident was later handed over to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport Police Station for further investigation. Authorities have launched a probe into the matter and are examining the circumstances surrounding the threat note.

Meanwhile, last month, an Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jaipur after reportedly transmitting Squawk 7500, the international code used to indicate a hijacking.

Reports claim that the alert was received by Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC), following which the aircraft landed safely in Jaipur. Further details about the circumstances that triggered the alert were not immediately available.

Squawk 7500 is an internationally recognised aviation transponder code that pilots use to discreetly alert air traffic control to a hijacking or unlawful interference with an aircraft.