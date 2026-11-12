Ministry Of Foreign Trade And DHL Express Strengthen UAE Exporters' Readiness To Compete And Expand Globally

“Export Readiness” initiative aims to train more than 10,000 UAE companies and enhance their competitiveness in international markets. H.E. Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi:“Our partnership with DHL Express enables us to leverage its global expertise in trade and logistics and help companies identify new markets, maximize the benefits of the UAE's trade agreements and expand their operations internationally.”

Dubai – November 2026: The Ministry of Foreign Trade has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, to strengthen the export capabilities of UAE companies and support their expansion into international markets. The collaboration will focus on the implementation of the“Export Readiness” initiative, which aims to enable UAE exporters to capitalize on the global trade opportunities arising from the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement program, create a new generation of trade leaders, and support the UAE's economic diversification objectives through the continued growth of non-oil foreign trade. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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“Export Readiness” is the third initiative launched under the UAE Global Trade Hub program and aims to train more than 10,000 companies across the UAE in order to enhance their competitiveness and drive new levels of growth and prosperity in the country's non-oil trade sector.

The MoU was signed at the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai in the presence of His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, by His Excellency Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, and Abdulaziz Busbate, Chief Executive Officer of DHL Express MENA.

Through the partnership, DHL's GoTrade program will be integrated into the Ministry's Ready2Trade initiative, extending access to practical trade education, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and helping businesses understand the steps involved in exporting. His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said:“The Export Readiness initiative is making an important contribution to our foreign-trade agenda by ensuring UAE companies have the knowledge and the tools to enter international markets. Our partnership with DHL Express UAE enables us to deploy its trade and logistics expertise to deliver specialized training programs tailored to the needs of our businesses. They will help companies identify new markets, maximize the benefits of the UAE's trade agreements and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), and expand their operations internationally.

“Through this initiative, the Ministry is committed to providing flexible and comprehensive training pathways that reach companies across the country, with a particular focus on micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises. We are also working to build an integrated ecosystem of partnerships and expertise that supports the growth of UAE exports, enhances the competitiveness of national companies, and reinforces the UAE's position as a global hub for trade and business,” His Excellency added.

His Excellency Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, said:“The partnership with DHL Express adds significant value to the ecosystem of partners supporting the 'Export Readiness' initiative. It enables our national companies to leverage specialized, practical expertise across every stage of the export journey – from identifying target markets and meeting compliance requirements to managing logistics and supply chains. At the Ministry, we are committed to ensuring that these programs reach as many companies as possible across all the country – particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – to enhance their competitive readiness and strengthen the presence of UAE-made products in global markets.”

Abdulaziz Busbate, Chief Executive Officer of DHL Express MENA, said:“We are pleased to collaborate with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade in expanding access to practical trade education for businesses across the country. DHL Express connects businesses to international markets through our extensive global network and expertise in trade and logistics and we believe that many SMEs, which are essential to the region's economic growth, still need practical guidance on how to navigate the complexities of international trade. DHL GoTrade is designed to help bridge that gap by sharing knowledge, building export capabilities and enabling more businesses to take part in cross-border trade.

“Our collaboration with the Ministry supports this ambition and marks an important step in equipping businesses with the knowledge and tools required to scale their operations across borders, further strengthening the UAE's position as a leading global trade hub.”

Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director of DHL Express UAE, said:“DHL Express has a strong presence in the UAE and a long-standing role in connecting local businesses with customers and markets around the world. Through DHL GoTrade, we want to bring that experience closer to UAE SMEs by helping them understand export requirements, prepare for international growth and identify opportunities beyond the domestic market. By providing practical training and guidance, we aim to give more entrepreneurs the confidence and know-how to take their businesses global and contribute to the UAE's continued trade growth.”

The partnership forms part of the Ministry of Foreign Trade's broader efforts to develop the UAE's trade ecosystem and enhance the competitiveness of national companies. It also reflects the strong collaboration between the public and private sectors in building a more capable and globally connected business community and increasing the contribution of UAE companies to international trade flows.

Under the terms of the MoU, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and DHL Express UAE will coordinate and deliver virtual and in-person training sessions through DHL GoTrade program, with qualified DHL facilitators. The content will be tailored to the UAE business environment and supported by practical examples and local case studies. The advanced training program will cover a range of topics including market selection, global demand assessment, international sales strategies, export procedures, compliance with international standards, preparation of trade documentation, and regulatory requirements. The program will also address trade finance and insurance, supply-chain and logistics management, e-commerce, customer-base development, international business expansion and management, and the opportunities arising for the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements.

The Export Readiness initiative is based on a training needs assessment conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Trade, which received 328 responses from companies across the UAE and was undertaken in collaboration with more than 16 organizations. It has brought together 25 awareness and implementation partners, including government entities, chambers of commerce, free zones and economic zones, as well as partners from the financial, trade and innovation sectors. This broad partnership network is strengthening outreach to target companies and supporting nationwide program delivery.

The initiative forms part of the UAE's efforts to diversify its trade partnerships, expand the base of exporting companies, and strengthen the integration of national businesses into global value chains. These efforts support the continued growth of non-oil foreign trade and reinforce the UAE's position as a leading global hub for trade and business.

Non-oil exports were the strongest contributor to the UAE's trade performance during the first half of 2026, reaching AED 452.8 billion, an increase of 23.9% compared to the same period in 2025 and 77.3% higher than the corresponding period in 2024. The contribution of non-oil exports to the UAE's total non-oil foreign trade rose to 23.4% during the first half of 2026, compared to 21.3% in the same period of 2025. This reflects the significant transformation of the national economy towards a more production-, export- and value-added-driven growth model.