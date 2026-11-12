GMG Expands Its Dubai Fitness Challenge Participation With The Debut Of Almarmoom 30×30

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) GMG strengthens its commitment to sport, heritage and active living through its participation in Dubai Fitness Challenge Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Introduced by GMG and MAB Stables, AlMarmoom 30×30 made its debut as the UAE's first-of-its-kind endurance challenge combining equestrian sport and running. The event brought together 50 competitors for a 15km competition, with AED 100,000 in cash prizes. Sun & Sand Sports continued as DFC's Official Sports Retail Partner, with its MVMT LAB hosting 80 activations throughout the month at the DP World 30×30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach, engaging more than 1,000 participants. Building on its extended five-year partnership with Dubai Run, GMG also supports Dubai Yoga, powered by Fabletics, a brand run by GMG.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: GMG expanded its participation in the tenth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), bringing together its diverse portfolio of businesses, brands and partnerships to create opportunities for communities across the UAE to engage in sport and embrace active lifestyles. This year's participation included a broad programme of fitness and well-being initiatives, alongside the introduction of AlMarmoom 30×30, a first-of-its-kind endurance challenge in the UAE combining equestrian sport and running, developed by GMG and MAB Stables.

Building on its extended five-year partnership with Dubai Run, GMG continued to support the Challenge through a range of initiatives spanning sports retail, fitness, community well-being.

Sun & Sand Sports continued as DFC's Official Sports Retail Partner, with its MVMT LAB hosting 80 activations throughout the month at the DP World 30×30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach, engaging more than 1,000 participants. Dubai Yoga, powered by Fabletics, a brand run by GMG, offered another opportunity for the community to connect through movement and prioritise well-being. Extending its contribution beyond fitness, Géant and Supercare Pharmacy supported the Challenge through food, hydration and well-being provisions.

Introduced by GMG and MAB Stables, AlMarmoom 30×30 made its debut as the UAE's first-of-its-kind endurance challenge combining equestrian sport and running, and a distinctive addition to this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge calendar. Held at MAB Stables on 11 November 2026, the competition brought together 50 participants for a 15km challenge across three consecutive stages: an initial 5km horseback ride, followed by a 5km run and a final 5km ride. Each participant completed both riding stages with the same horse, testing their endurance, discipline and partnership with their horse.

With AED 100,000 in cash prizes, AlMarmoom 30×30 celebrated the UAE's rich equestrian heritage and brought greater visibility to a traditional sport deeply rooted in Emirati culture. Through the initiative, GMG and MAB Stables sought to support the local equestrian community and create new opportunities for participation, connecting the country's equestrian heritage with contemporary fitness and contributing to Dubai's evolving sporting landscape.

The competition saw Musab AlMarzooqi take the top spot, receiving AED 50,000, followed by Abdulaali BuAzzawi who received AED 30,000, and Haian AlMuharrami who received AED 20,000.

The event was supported by GMG brands and partners Sun & Sand Sports, Nike, Supercare Pharmacy, New Era, Géant and Good Health, alongside Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Racing Club, Dubai Police and the UAE Red Crescent.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG and Founder of MAB Stables, said:“At GMG, encouraging people to lead healthier, more active lives is an important part of what we do. Through our longstanding partnership with Dubai Fitness Challenge, we have the opportunity to bring this commitment to life by creating experiences that encourage people to get involved in sport and make movement part of their everyday lives.

This year, we were particularly proud to introduce AlMarmoom 30×30 with MAB Stables. Horses have been part of my life for as long as I can remember, and equestrian sport is deeply connected to the UAE's heritage. I wanted to bring something different to the Challenge by combining two passions of mine, horse riding and fitness, while giving riders a new challenge to work towards. I hope AlMarmoom 30×30 will grow into an annual event that celebrates our equestrian heritage, inspires younger generations and creates a lasting sporting legacy.”

Through its diverse portfolio of brands and businesses, GMG continues to create opportunities for people to engage in sport, embrace active lifestyles and make well-being part of everyday life, while supporting Dubai's ambition to build one of the world's most active communities.