GMG Expands Its Dubai Fitness Challenge Participation With The Debut Of Almarmoom 30×30
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) GMG strengthens its commitment to sport, heritage and active living through its participation in Dubai Fitness Challenge Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Introduced by GMG and MAB Stables, AlMarmoom 30×30 made its debut as the UAE's first-of-its-kind endurance challenge combining equestrian sport and running. The event brought together 50 competitors for a 15km competition, with AED 100,000 in cash prizes.
Sun & Sand Sports continued as DFC's Official Sports Retail Partner, with its MVMT LAB hosting 80 activations throughout the month at the DP World 30×30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach, engaging more than 1,000 participants.
Building on its extended five-year partnership with Dubai Run, GMG also supports Dubai Yoga, powered by Fabletics, a brand run by GMG.
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