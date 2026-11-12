Nvidia Investors In UAE Defy Huang Drama As Number Of Buyers Surges 578% On IG Platform
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Number of UAE clients buying Nvidia shares jumped 578% week-on-week, as investors backed the chipmaker despite uncertainty surrounding its CEO
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Nvidia buy trades surged 361%, while the value of share purchases increased 177%
Buy trades outnumbered sell trades by more than four to one, with the value of shares sold falling 55%
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The number of UAE clients buying Nvidia shares surged 578% compared with the same two trading days last week.
Nvidia buy trades jumped 361% week-on-week.
The value of Nvidia share purchases increased 177%.
Selling activity also accelerated, with sell trades rising 76%.
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