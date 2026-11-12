Nvidia Investors In UAE Defy Huang Drama As Number Of Buyers Surges 578% On IG Platform

Number of UAE clients buying Nvidia shares jumped 578% week-on-week, as investors backed the chipmaker despite uncertainty surrounding its CEO

Nvidia buy trades surged 361%, while the value of share purchases increased 177% Buy trades outnumbered sell trades by more than four to one, with the value of shares sold falling 55%

Dubai, November 2026 – Retail investors in the UAE continued to back Nvidia despite uncertainty surrounding CEO Jensen Huang, with the number of clients buying shares surging 578% in the first two trading days of this week (9-10 November), compared with the same period last week (2–3 November), according to new data from investing and trading platform I. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The surge in buying comes amid wider uncertainty surrounding the AI sector. AI-related stocks have recently recovered slightly following a sharp sell-off driven by concerns over political opposition to data centre development. Yet despite fresh pressure on Nvidia following reports concerning Huang's alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, UAE retail investors appear determined to back the chipmaker and the broader AI bull market.

The number of UAE clients buying Nvidia shares surged 578% compared with the same two trading days last week. Nvidia buy trades jumped 361% week-on-week. The value of Nvidia share purchases increased 177%. Selling activity also accelerated, with sell trades rising 76%.

IG UAE platform client data 9–10 November vs 2–3 November:

Buy trades outnumbered sell trades by more than four to one, suggesting continued retail investor appetite for the AI chipmaker despite the uncertainty.

Commenting on the data, Angeline Ong, Senior Technical Analyst at IG, said:“UAE investors seem determined to buy the drama rather than run from it. With Nvidia shares coming under pressure following reports surrounding Jensen Huang, retail investors are treating the uncertainty as an opportunity to increase their exposure to the AI giant. The number of UAE clients buying Nvidia shares has surged nearly sevenfold compared with the same period last week, while the value of purchases has almost tripled.

“What's particularly striking is the imbalance between buying and selling. Buy trades outnumbered sells by more than four to one, while the value of shares sold fell by more than half. This suggests investors are not simply reacting to the headlines, but are actively positioning themselves for a recovery.

“But this is no ordinary dip-buying opportunity. Nvidia has become the poster child of the AI boom, and Huang has been central to its extraordinary rise. Any threat to his leadership risks shaking confidence not just in Nvidia, but in the wider technology rally.

“For UAE investors, the stakes are particularly significant given the region's growing ambitions to become a global AI hub. As investment in AI infrastructure accelerates across the Gulf, uncertainty surrounding one of the industry's most influential companies is a reminder of how closely the region's technological ambitions are tied to developments in global markets.

“Investors may see a bargain in the sell-off, but the bigger question is whether the market can look past a controversy that strikes at the very top of one of its most important companies.”

Figures are based on actual IG UAE client share-dealing activity for the full trading days of Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 November 2026. Percentage changes compare activity across these two days with the equivalent period in the previous week, Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 November 2026. Wednesday has been excluded from both periods to ensure a like-for-like comparison.

About IG Group:

IG Group (LSEG: IGG) provides online trading platforms and educational resources to empower ambitious clients around the globe. Headquartered in the UK, IG Group is a FTSE 100 company that offers clients access to c.19,000 financial markets worldwide.

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