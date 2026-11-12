Inside Kavya Maran's Lavish Lifestyle: Net Worth, Luxury Cars And Her Life As Anirudh Ravichander's Wife

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran married music composer Anirudh Ravichander in a private destination wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11, 2026. The high-profile union brings together two prominent figures from India's corporate and entertainment sectors ahead of celebrations scheduled in Tamil Nadu. Their wedding ceremony was straight out of a fairytale fantasy.

On November 11, 2026, the destination wedding in Greece united the Sun TV Network executive and the acclaimed film composer in the presence of close family members. Maran, daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, has built a distinct public profile through her leadership of Indian Premier League (IPL) operations and corporate roles within the family enterprise. Her marriage to music composer Anirudh Ravichander represents an alliance of two major public figures, drawing widespread attention from both business circles and the South Indian entertainment industry.

Corporate Standing and Net Worth

Estimates place the personal net worth of Kavya Maran between Rs 409 crore and Rs 500 crore. This wealth reflects her prominent standing within India's media and sports industries, stemming primarily from her role as Executive Director of Sun TV Network, annual corporate stock dividends, and her direct financial stake in the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise.

Her family heads the Sun Group conglomerate, which holds a total market valuation exceeding Rs 24,600 crore ($2.5+ billion). Maran completed her undergraduate degree at Stella Maris College in Chennai before obtaining her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom. Taking charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018, she manages franchise operations, player auction strategy, and international team investments, including Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20 league.

Luxury Cars and High-Profile Lifestyle

Complementing her executive background in corporate media and sports administration, Maran maintains a lifestyle marked by significant investments in real estate and high-end automotive engineering. Her personal holdings and vehicle garage underscore the lifestyle associated with leadership of one of India's top media and sports enterprises.

A flagship Rolls-Royce Phantom leads her automotive collection. The fleet features a diverse selection of high-performance vehicles alongside the flagship British luxury sedan. Her personal vehicle garage includes a Bentley Continental GT, a Ferrari, and multiple high-end BMW models, forming a comprehensive private collection of modern luxury cars.

In Chennai, her primary residence is an ancestral family bungalow located in a prime residential area, valued at approximately ₹100 crore. The property serves as the central hub for the Maran family's real estate holdings in Tamil Nadu, serving as a landmark residential asset within the family's broader corporate and personal estate.

Chennai Reception

Following their intimate ceremony in Europe, November 21, 2026 will mark the couple's official return to public celebrations. Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander will host a grand wedding reception in Chennai.

The upcoming gathering in Chennai is expected to be a major event on the social calendar, drawing prominent personalities from business, politics, and the Indian film industry. As the couple prepares for this next phase of celebrations, the union continues to highlight the intersection of corporate enterprise, sports executive leadership, and popular entertainment in India.