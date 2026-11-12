Iran Awaits US Decision After Delivering Response Through Qatar
(MENAFN) Iran has submitted a detailed response to the United States outlining its demands and is now waiting for Washington to communicate its position, according to statements made by the country's parliament speaker and chief negotiator on Wednesday.
Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf confirmed that Tehran had formally conveyed its position to Washington, explaining that the message was delivered through Qatar's mediation.
"We have provided a clear and transparent response to the United States that includes our demands," Qalibaf told Al Jazeera during an interview.
He noted that Iranian officials have yet to receive a formal answer addressing their proposals, leaving the next move to the American administration.
"The ball is now in the Americans' court. They must make a decision and announce it," he added.
Qalibaf emphasized that Iran remains interested in reaching a peaceful outcome, provided Washington agrees to its conditions. He stressed that Tehran has no intention of prolonging the conflict, which has continued for several months.
Nevertheless, he cautioned that any decision by US President Donald Trump to launch another military campaign against Iran would result in another setback for Washington.
"If the United States or Israel starts a war, we will confront them both and respond to any attack," he said.
The Iranian official also maintained that his country had taken steps to reinforce its defensive capabilities and restructure its military forces to prepare for the possibility of renewed hostilities.
Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf confirmed that Tehran had formally conveyed its position to Washington, explaining that the message was delivered through Qatar's mediation.
"We have provided a clear and transparent response to the United States that includes our demands," Qalibaf told Al Jazeera during an interview.
He noted that Iranian officials have yet to receive a formal answer addressing their proposals, leaving the next move to the American administration.
"The ball is now in the Americans' court. They must make a decision and announce it," he added.
Qalibaf emphasized that Iran remains interested in reaching a peaceful outcome, provided Washington agrees to its conditions. He stressed that Tehran has no intention of prolonging the conflict, which has continued for several months.
Nevertheless, he cautioned that any decision by US President Donald Trump to launch another military campaign against Iran would result in another setback for Washington.
"If the United States or Israel starts a war, we will confront them both and respond to any attack," he said.
The Iranian official also maintained that his country had taken steps to reinforce its defensive capabilities and restructure its military forces to prepare for the possibility of renewed hostilities.
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