Maldives Maintains Ban on Entry for Israeli Passport Holders
(MENAFN) Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has reiterated that holders of Israeli passports will remain barred from entering the country, with proposed legislation set to establish the restriction without exceptions, according to an official statement.
During a press conference at the President’s Office on Monday, Muizzu said the planned amendments to immigration law would introduce a blanket ban that would apply regardless of future developments or changing circumstances.
He noted that previous proposals had linked the entry restriction to an end to Israel’s actions against Palestinians, which began in October 2023. However, the latest legislation would remove that condition and make the prohibition permanent and unconditional.
Muizzu described Israel’s conduct toward Palestinians as genocide, arguing that permitting Israeli passport holders to visit the Maldives would be unacceptable.
He also reaffirmed his country’s support for Palestinians, stressing that the government had maintained its position through international forums and legal avenues.
According to the president, the proposed immigration legislation was prepared to formally reflect the government’s stance on the matter.
The Maldives first introduced the entry ban in April 2025, after Muizzu approved amendments to the Immigration Act that had been passed by parliament.
At the time, he said the measure demonstrated the island nation's solidarity with Palestinians and its opposition to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.
During a press conference at the President’s Office on Monday, Muizzu said the planned amendments to immigration law would introduce a blanket ban that would apply regardless of future developments or changing circumstances.
He noted that previous proposals had linked the entry restriction to an end to Israel’s actions against Palestinians, which began in October 2023. However, the latest legislation would remove that condition and make the prohibition permanent and unconditional.
Muizzu described Israel’s conduct toward Palestinians as genocide, arguing that permitting Israeli passport holders to visit the Maldives would be unacceptable.
He also reaffirmed his country’s support for Palestinians, stressing that the government had maintained its position through international forums and legal avenues.
According to the president, the proposed immigration legislation was prepared to formally reflect the government’s stance on the matter.
The Maldives first introduced the entry ban in April 2025, after Muizzu approved amendments to the Immigration Act that had been passed by parliament.
At the time, he said the measure demonstrated the island nation's solidarity with Palestinians and its opposition to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.
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