Erdogan Meets Australian PM to Discuss Trade, Energy Cooperation at COP31
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Antalya on the sidelines of the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference, focusing on bilateral relations and developments on the regional and international fronts.
During the meeting, Erdogan highlighted the untapped potential for expanding commercial ties between Türkiye and Australia, emphasizing the need to identify new opportunities for cooperation across various economic sectors.
The Turkish president also expressed appreciation for Albanese's contributions to the climate summit, pointing to the shared responsibilities both countries carry in supporting the conference and advancing international climate efforts.
For his part, the Australian prime minister stressed the importance of joint environmental initiatives, saying that both countries "are driving climate action," according to a statement shared on social media platform X.
Albanese also highlighted the connection between geopolitical stability and energy security, stating that "War in the Middle East has shown us again the importance of working across borders to deliver secure energy."
He concluded by thanking Erdogan for hosting this year's international climate gathering in Türkiye.
During the meeting, Erdogan highlighted the untapped potential for expanding commercial ties between Türkiye and Australia, emphasizing the need to identify new opportunities for cooperation across various economic sectors.
The Turkish president also expressed appreciation for Albanese's contributions to the climate summit, pointing to the shared responsibilities both countries carry in supporting the conference and advancing international climate efforts.
For his part, the Australian prime minister stressed the importance of joint environmental initiatives, saying that both countries "are driving climate action," according to a statement shared on social media platform X.
Albanese also highlighted the connection between geopolitical stability and energy security, stating that "War in the Middle East has shown us again the importance of working across borders to deliver secure energy."
He concluded by thanking Erdogan for hosting this year's international climate gathering in Türkiye.
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