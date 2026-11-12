Erdogan Meets Bosnian Presidency Leaders on Sidelines of COP31
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held discussions Wednesday with Denis Becirovic, chairman of Bosnia-Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, and presidency member Zeljko Komsic in Antalya, where the officials are participating in the COP31 leaders' summit.
The meeting covered cooperation between Ankara and Sarajevo, alongside developments affecting the region and broader international affairs, according to an official statement.
During the discussions, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to maintaining strong relations with Bosnia-Herzegovina's three constituent peoples, stressing that Ankara would continue defending the country's sovereignty, territorial unity and constitutional framework.
The Turkish president also confirmed that his country would sustain its backing for the European Union-led Althea military mission, which operates in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Additionally, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's interest in expanding bilateral cooperation across several sectors, placing particular emphasis on strengthening commercial ties and encouraging greater investment between the two countries.
The meeting covered cooperation between Ankara and Sarajevo, alongside developments affecting the region and broader international affairs, according to an official statement.
During the discussions, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to maintaining strong relations with Bosnia-Herzegovina's three constituent peoples, stressing that Ankara would continue defending the country's sovereignty, territorial unity and constitutional framework.
The Turkish president also confirmed that his country would sustain its backing for the European Union-led Althea military mission, which operates in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Additionally, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's interest in expanding bilateral cooperation across several sectors, placing particular emphasis on strengthening commercial ties and encouraging greater investment between the two countries.
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