Germany Pledges to Hit Back in Cyberspace After Supermarket Attacks
(MENAFN) Germany is moving to arm itself against a surge of hybrid warfare, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced Wednesday, as hackers crippling supermarket cold-storage systems across Europe raised alarm.
Addressing the Federal Criminal Police Office’s annual fall conference in Berlin, Dobrindt pointed to the recent cyberattacks that disabled refrigeration and freezing systems in supermarkets in France, Germany and other European countries. He said Germany is ready “to strike back in cyberspace.”
“For me, this is once again a ‘next-level’ hybrid attack,” Dobrindt said.
Such an escalation demands a “next-level” response, he argued, insisting that “the consequences, risks, and costs” for hybrid actors must be increased.
Berlin is now building the legislative framework to “strike back in cyberspace,” Dobrindt said, adding that he is prepared to put those measures into action.
He identified Russia as the leading source of hybrid threats and warned that Iran and North Korea are also behind such attacks.
The warning comes as cyberattacks on Germany have grown more frequent in recent years, with hackers striking critical infrastructure from airports and railways to public services and industry.
Addressing the Federal Criminal Police Office’s annual fall conference in Berlin, Dobrindt pointed to the recent cyberattacks that disabled refrigeration and freezing systems in supermarkets in France, Germany and other European countries. He said Germany is ready “to strike back in cyberspace.”
“For me, this is once again a ‘next-level’ hybrid attack,” Dobrindt said.
Such an escalation demands a “next-level” response, he argued, insisting that “the consequences, risks, and costs” for hybrid actors must be increased.
Berlin is now building the legislative framework to “strike back in cyberspace,” Dobrindt said, adding that he is prepared to put those measures into action.
He identified Russia as the leading source of hybrid threats and warned that Iran and North Korea are also behind such attacks.
The warning comes as cyberattacks on Germany have grown more frequent in recent years, with hackers striking critical infrastructure from airports and railways to public services and industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment