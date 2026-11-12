Eisenkot Warns Netanyahu: No Military Moves Without Threat
(MENAFN) Israel’s prime minister-designate has cautioned the outgoing leader against ordering military or security operations in the absence of an immediate threat, Israeli media reported Wednesday.
Gadi Eisenkot, who heads the Yashar party and has been charged with assembling the country’s next government, sent a letter to caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. An Israeli news website reported that the letter described Netanyahu as leading a transitional government that has lost the confidence of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.
“Only 46 Knesset members still support your continued tenure as prime minister,” said Eisenkot.
He argued that Netanyahu bears a duty to exercise special caution on security and national decisions while power is in transition.
“The deployment of security forces without a direct and immediate threat that cannot be delayed could have devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and public trust in government institutions,” he warned.
Eisenkot called on Netanyahu to show national responsibility and restraint, cautioning against “dangerous moves” that could be postponed until a new government with the Knesset’s confidence takes office.
President Isaac Herzog formally gave Eisenkot the mandate on Sunday, after factions representing 67 lawmakers recommended him. Netanyahu was backed by 46, and seven lawmakers declined to endorse either candidate. Eisenkot has 28 days to build a governing coalition, with a possible 14-day extension.
The mandate followed Israel’s Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, which left neither main bloc with a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats, the opposition 48 and Arab parties 19.
Coalition-building has been complicated by disputes among prospective partners over cooperation with Arab parties and over the military service exemptions that ultra-Orthodox factions are demanding. On Monday, Eisenkot and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman agreed to pursue talks with ultra-Orthodox parties. Lieberman has ruled out a government that depends on Arab parties.
Separately, Democrats party leader Yair Golan said Wednesday that a new government could be formed within three weeks. He advocated cooperation with the United Arab List (Ra’am) and backing from the Arab Joint List.
Gadi Eisenkot, who heads the Yashar party and has been charged with assembling the country’s next government, sent a letter to caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. An Israeli news website reported that the letter described Netanyahu as leading a transitional government that has lost the confidence of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.
“Only 46 Knesset members still support your continued tenure as prime minister,” said Eisenkot.
He argued that Netanyahu bears a duty to exercise special caution on security and national decisions while power is in transition.
“The deployment of security forces without a direct and immediate threat that cannot be delayed could have devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and public trust in government institutions,” he warned.
Eisenkot called on Netanyahu to show national responsibility and restraint, cautioning against “dangerous moves” that could be postponed until a new government with the Knesset’s confidence takes office.
President Isaac Herzog formally gave Eisenkot the mandate on Sunday, after factions representing 67 lawmakers recommended him. Netanyahu was backed by 46, and seven lawmakers declined to endorse either candidate. Eisenkot has 28 days to build a governing coalition, with a possible 14-day extension.
The mandate followed Israel’s Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, which left neither main bloc with a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats, the opposition 48 and Arab parties 19.
Coalition-building has been complicated by disputes among prospective partners over cooperation with Arab parties and over the military service exemptions that ultra-Orthodox factions are demanding. On Monday, Eisenkot and Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman agreed to pursue talks with ultra-Orthodox parties. Lieberman has ruled out a government that depends on Arab parties.
Separately, Democrats party leader Yair Golan said Wednesday that a new government could be formed within three weeks. He advocated cooperation with the United Arab List (Ra’am) and backing from the Arab Joint List.
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