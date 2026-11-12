China Calls for Greater Climate Assistance to Developing Countries at COP31
(MENAFN) Chinese Vice President Han Zheng called Wednesday for expanded international assistance to developing nations, stressing the need for stronger global partnerships to achieve a "clean and beautiful world" during the COP31 climate summit in Türkiye.
Han highlighted the importance of helping vulnerable countries strengthen their ability to withstand climate-related disasters through improved prevention strategies, reliable early-warning networks and more effective measures to reduce emissions and adapt to environmental changes.
He also announced that China would widen international access to its artificial intelligence-powered meteorological warning technology, enabling more countries to identify potential climate threats and prepare for extreme weather events.
The Chinese vice president further advocated an inclusive approach to international climate cooperation, urging governments to increase financial and technical assistance to developing economies and work collectively toward environmental sustainability.
As part of Beijing's commitment to supporting developing countries, Han pledged to expand South-South cooperation through programs such as the Africa Solar Belt initiative and the establishment of the Global South Climate Action Leadership Program.
He added that China would also support the equitable and effective implementation of the international aviation carbon offsetting scheme, contributing to efforts to reduce the industry's environmental footprint.
Han highlighted the importance of helping vulnerable countries strengthen their ability to withstand climate-related disasters through improved prevention strategies, reliable early-warning networks and more effective measures to reduce emissions and adapt to environmental changes.
He also announced that China would widen international access to its artificial intelligence-powered meteorological warning technology, enabling more countries to identify potential climate threats and prepare for extreme weather events.
The Chinese vice president further advocated an inclusive approach to international climate cooperation, urging governments to increase financial and technical assistance to developing economies and work collectively toward environmental sustainability.
As part of Beijing's commitment to supporting developing countries, Han pledged to expand South-South cooperation through programs such as the Africa Solar Belt initiative and the establishment of the Global South Climate Action Leadership Program.
He added that China would also support the equitable and effective implementation of the international aviation carbon offsetting scheme, contributing to efforts to reduce the industry's environmental footprint.
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