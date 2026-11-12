Iran Warns of Environmental Fallout From US-Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that US and Israeli military strikes against Iranian fuel infrastructure had generated approximately 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, resulting in significant environmental consequences.
Speaking at the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference in Türkiye, Pezeshkian detailed the environmental impact of attacks on energy facilities, estimating that strikes in Asaluyeh alone released around 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide. Another 1 million tons were attributed to attacks on fuel storage facilities near Tehran.
The reported strikes included Israeli attacks on oil storage installations in the Iranian capital on March 7 and gas processing facilities in the southern city of Asaluyeh on March 18.
Pezeshkian accused Washington and Tel Aviv of inflicting extensive environmental damage through their military campaign, which began on Feb. 28. He argued that the destruction demonstrated the contradiction between international commitments to lowering greenhouse gas emissions and military operations that damage critical infrastructure, ignite large-scale fires and spread harmful pollutants.
The Iranian president also criticized Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip, describing the situation as both a humanitarian and environmental disaster. He pointed to the destruction of essential infrastructure, water supplies and natural ecosystems as factors contributing to the territory's worsening conditions.
Speaking at the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference in Türkiye, Pezeshkian detailed the environmental impact of attacks on energy facilities, estimating that strikes in Asaluyeh alone released around 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide. Another 1 million tons were attributed to attacks on fuel storage facilities near Tehran.
The reported strikes included Israeli attacks on oil storage installations in the Iranian capital on March 7 and gas processing facilities in the southern city of Asaluyeh on March 18.
Pezeshkian accused Washington and Tel Aviv of inflicting extensive environmental damage through their military campaign, which began on Feb. 28. He argued that the destruction demonstrated the contradiction between international commitments to lowering greenhouse gas emissions and military operations that damage critical infrastructure, ignite large-scale fires and spread harmful pollutants.
The Iranian president also criticized Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip, describing the situation as both a humanitarian and environmental disaster. He pointed to the destruction of essential infrastructure, water supplies and natural ecosystems as factors contributing to the territory's worsening conditions.
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