Former Minister Urges World Court to Intensify Scrutiny of Gaza Case
(MENAFN) Former South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to open public hearings examining her country's genocide proceedings against Israel, allowing the international community to assess the legal arguments presented in the case.
"We would like to have the case heard so that the world can adjudicate whether our contention that genocide is underway will be held up by legal scrutiny," she told reporters.
Although the ICJ has previously conducted hearings concerning provisional measures aimed at protecting Palestinians, it has not yet issued a final ruling on whether Israel has breached the Genocide Convention.
Pandor is advocating for public proceedings focused on the substance of the case. However, no hearing date has been established, with South Africa required to submit additional written arguments by Nov. 22, 2027, followed by Israel's response by May 22, 2029.
South Africa initiated the legal proceedings in December 2023, during Pandor's tenure as foreign minister, a position she occupied between 2019 and 2024.
Beyond requesting public hearings, Pandor called for stronger interim measures from the court to reinforce protections for Palestinians in Gaza. The existing orders require Israel to prevent actions prohibited under the Genocide Convention and facilitate the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the territory.
"We would like to see stronger measures articulated by the ICJ in response to our recent submission," Pandor said during the sidelines of the TRT World Forum last week.
"We would like to have the case heard so that the world can adjudicate whether our contention that genocide is underway will be held up by legal scrutiny," she told reporters.
Although the ICJ has previously conducted hearings concerning provisional measures aimed at protecting Palestinians, it has not yet issued a final ruling on whether Israel has breached the Genocide Convention.
Pandor is advocating for public proceedings focused on the substance of the case. However, no hearing date has been established, with South Africa required to submit additional written arguments by Nov. 22, 2027, followed by Israel's response by May 22, 2029.
South Africa initiated the legal proceedings in December 2023, during Pandor's tenure as foreign minister, a position she occupied between 2019 and 2024.
Beyond requesting public hearings, Pandor called for stronger interim measures from the court to reinforce protections for Palestinians in Gaza. The existing orders require Israel to prevent actions prohibited under the Genocide Convention and facilitate the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the territory.
"We would like to see stronger measures articulated by the ICJ in response to our recent submission," Pandor said during the sidelines of the TRT World Forum last week.
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