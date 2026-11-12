EU Slams Russia’s Campaign to Erase Ukrainian Children’s Identity
(MENAFN) The European Union on Wednesday charged Russia with running a state-directed operation to remove Ukrainian children from occupied territories, strip them of their national identity and subject them to indoctrination.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told the European Parliament in plenary that more than 20,500 Ukrainian children have been illegally deported to Russia.
“The treatment of Ukrainian children over the last four years is the clearest example of Russia’s total disregard of life,” Kallas told MEPs.
Kallas said the deportations were “Russian government policy, approved by President Vladimir Putin to deport Ukrainian children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.”
“All evidence points to a crime against Humanity,” she said. “In a sick and twisted turn of events, in a sick and twisted turn of events, it is likely that stolen Ukrainian children are now being sent back by Russia to fight against Ukraine.”
She dismissed Moscow’s claim that the children were relocated for humanitarian evacuation, arguing that Russia has built no mechanism to ensure their safe return.
“The EU has always supported efforts for just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The only problem is that Russia shows no signs that it’s ready to seriously negotiate,” she said.
The bloc has already imposed sanctions on individuals and organizations allegedly linked to the deportation, indoctrination and illegal adoption of Ukrainian children. Kallas drew attention to the listing of the Songdowon International Children’s Camp in North Korea, where Ukrainian children were reportedly located.
“Russia abducts children, North Korea indoctrinates them. That is how dictatorships divide labor,” she said.
Kallas called for immediate measures, with secure, regular contact between the children and their parents, relatives and legal guardians as the first priority.
“If Russia was serious about protecting Ukrainian children. It would immediately start with establishing safe, regular communication between children and their parents, relatives, and legal guardians,” she said.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told the European Parliament in plenary that more than 20,500 Ukrainian children have been illegally deported to Russia.
“The treatment of Ukrainian children over the last four years is the clearest example of Russia’s total disregard of life,” Kallas told MEPs.
Kallas said the deportations were “Russian government policy, approved by President Vladimir Putin to deport Ukrainian children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.”
“All evidence points to a crime against Humanity,” she said. “In a sick and twisted turn of events, in a sick and twisted turn of events, it is likely that stolen Ukrainian children are now being sent back by Russia to fight against Ukraine.”
She dismissed Moscow’s claim that the children were relocated for humanitarian evacuation, arguing that Russia has built no mechanism to ensure their safe return.
“The EU has always supported efforts for just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The only problem is that Russia shows no signs that it’s ready to seriously negotiate,” she said.
The bloc has already imposed sanctions on individuals and organizations allegedly linked to the deportation, indoctrination and illegal adoption of Ukrainian children. Kallas drew attention to the listing of the Songdowon International Children’s Camp in North Korea, where Ukrainian children were reportedly located.
“Russia abducts children, North Korea indoctrinates them. That is how dictatorships divide labor,” she said.
Kallas called for immediate measures, with secure, regular contact between the children and their parents, relatives and legal guardians as the first priority.
“If Russia was serious about protecting Ukrainian children. It would immediately start with establishing safe, regular communication between children and their parents, relatives, and legal guardians,” she said.
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