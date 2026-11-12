Australia Calls for Global Compromise to Accelerate Climate Action
(MENAFN) Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen called on countries Wednesday to overcome their differences and strengthen international cooperation to confront climate change, describing it as a shared and increasingly urgent global challenge.
Addressing world leaders at the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Bowen emphasized the importance of approaching negotiations with determination, mutual understanding and a willingness to reach common ground.
"To every party, we must be ready to work, listen and compromise. We are here together to fight this urgent common threat, climate change, with collective resolve and purpose," Bowen said.
He stressed that even the smallest increases in global temperatures can have serious consequences for human lives, local communities and economic security. He also pointed to projections indicating that worldwide warming is expected to exceed the internationally established 1.5C (2.7F) threshold.
"In a time of rupture, Australia regards the COP as more important than ever," he said, reiterating his country's commitment to multilateral cooperation and the objectives of the Paris Agreement.
Bowen also highlighted the growing climate partnership between Australia and Türkiye, noting that their cooperation brings together countries connected to the Mediterranean and Pacific regions. He added that both nations share responsibilities that extend beyond their respective regions as participants in the international climate framework.
Türkiye is hosting this year's COP31 conference, while Australia holds the presidency of the negotiations.
Addressing world leaders at the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Bowen emphasized the importance of approaching negotiations with determination, mutual understanding and a willingness to reach common ground.
"To every party, we must be ready to work, listen and compromise. We are here together to fight this urgent common threat, climate change, with collective resolve and purpose," Bowen said.
He stressed that even the smallest increases in global temperatures can have serious consequences for human lives, local communities and economic security. He also pointed to projections indicating that worldwide warming is expected to exceed the internationally established 1.5C (2.7F) threshold.
"In a time of rupture, Australia regards the COP as more important than ever," he said, reiterating his country's commitment to multilateral cooperation and the objectives of the Paris Agreement.
Bowen also highlighted the growing climate partnership between Australia and Türkiye, noting that their cooperation brings together countries connected to the Mediterranean and Pacific regions. He added that both nations share responsibilities that extend beyond their respective regions as participants in the international climate framework.
Türkiye is hosting this year's COP31 conference, while Australia holds the presidency of the negotiations.
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