Two Tankers Carrying Over 4M Barrels Of Oil Explode In Strait Of Hormuz IRGC

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Two large oil tankers struck naval mines and exploded in the Strait of Hormuz today, according to a statement by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Despite repeated warnings from the IRGC's Strait of Hormuz transit control center, two large oil tankers attempting to pass through the dangerous southern section of the strait struck naval mines and exploded. The two tankers were carrying a combined total of more than 4 million barrels of crude oil. Both vessels are currently on fire," the statement said.

According to the IRGC, any vessel that switches off its GPS systems in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and attempts to pass illegally through the southern section of the strait with the support of the US military will face the same consequences.

The incident comes amid renewed escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran, which intensified on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.