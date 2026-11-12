CUBE Powers Thomson Reuters Cocounsel Legal With Global Regulatory Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUBE's Powered By brings trusted, expert-checked regulatory intelligence to leading corporate legal teams and international law firms across more than 150 countries through CoCounsel Legal

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUBE, the trusted regulatory intelligence provider, today announced that its expert-checked global regulatory intelligence will power Thomson Reuters CoCounsel Legal to enable customers globally to draw on relevant laws, rules and regulations and latest regulatory events, alongside Thomson Reuters own Westlaw, Practical Law, and Reuters content.

Alongside native access to Westlaw and Practical Law, CoCounsel Legal's AI agents and CUBE's regulatory AI agents connect to seamlessly formulate reliable responses to legal professionals' regulatory queries, without having to ingest, structure or maintain the underlying regulatory data itself.

Ben Richmond, Founder and CEO of CUBE, said:“Our ambition is simple: to be the regulatory data infrastructure the world can trust, and to power the products, AI tools and workflows that enterprises rely on to deliver smarter and better-informed outcomes.

"We believe that delivering regulatory intelligence, at the point of need, is the future of our industry. With CoCounsel Legal, our Powered By AI agents bring expert-checked regulatory intelligence into the tools that legal professionals already use, helping them build a more complete picture of the rules and guidance relevant to their questions."









In a benchmark run by CUBE, when compared to other leading AI models, Powered By found three to four times more essential regulation, and for regulatory guidance, codes and supervisory material, the gap widened to between six and seventeen times, depending on the model.

In an extensive evaluation of CUBE's regulatory intelligence Thomson Reuters subject matter experts validated that alongside Westlaw and Practical Law, CUBE's content gives CoCounsel Legal customers a fuller picture of the rules, guidance and regulatory developments that affect their work.

“Legal professionals working across borders need to understand not just the law, but the full regulatory landscape that shapes how that law applies in practice,” said Rawia Ashraf, Co-Head of Product, Thomson Reuters Legal.“Bringing CUBE's expert-checked regulatory intelligence into CoCounsel Legal extends our already extensive global content reach, giving our customers an even richer and more complete picture of the rules, guidance and regulatory developments relevant to their work. Global coverage and quality were both non-negotiable for us, and CUBE met both.”









Built over 15 years, CUBE's regulatory intelligence spans more than 12,000 issuing bodies across 750 jurisdictions. It is enriched by a team of 250 subject matter experts and validated with humans in the loop every step of the way. CUBE's regulatory intelligence is already trusted by 24 of the world's 29 Global Systemically Important Banks (GSIBs) and many other highly regulated institutions.

Through Powered By, CUBE makes its regulatory intelligence available to industry AI platforms and information providers together with leading technology providers, enabling them to integrate specialist regulatory knowledge directly into existing products, services and AI. The CoCounsel Legal integration now makes this regulatory intelligence available to up to 1 million legal professionals.

For further information

Jen Hibberd, Senior PR Lead, ...al

About CUBE

CUBE is an AI-native regulatory intelligence company helping compliance and risk teams track, interpret and act on regulatory change. Built on 15 years of regulatory expertise and more than ten million datapoints processed annually, CUBE combines AI-native technology with global regulatory data and proprietary network data to enable customers to gather deep intelligence and automate compliance and risk processes.

CUBE delivers regulatory intelligence through four products: RegPlatformTM, the connected enterprise compliance and risk platform, enabled by agentic AI and powered by anonymous peer network intelligence; Oden, expert-curated regulatory intelligence and automated notice generation for U.S. state-by-state insurance compliance; Intel, AI and expert insight combined for compliance and risk teams working across regulated industries; and Powered By, which embeds CUBE's proprietary regulatory content, data and technology directly into partner platforms and services.

With operations across Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia and Australia, CUBE serves a diverse and global customer base, including many of the world's largest financial institutions, supported by 250 regulatory and legal experts.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world's leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit thomsonreuters.com.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at