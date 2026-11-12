EKR Returns To SEMA For Fourth Year, Showcasing New Products And Universal Seat Cover Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EKR, an automotive interior accessories brand specializing in vehicle-specific seat covers and customization, returned to the 2026 SEMA Show for its fourth year, showcasing distinctive seat displays, new product developments and expanded solutions for different vehicle owners.









Held November 3–6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the SEMA Show is one of the automotive aftermarket industry's major annual events, bringing together brands, manufacturers, professionals and automotive enthusiasts from around the world.









At this year's exhibition, EKR presented its signature oversized automotive seat displays, designed to draw attention to the possibilities of automotive interior customization. The distinctive displays were part of the company's broader presentation of seat cover designs and personalization options.









New Products and Materials Take Center Stage

Beyond its signature displays, EKR brought new products and material options to this year's show, reflecting its continued efforts to expand its seat cover lineup.

The company presented different approaches to interior styling, including variations in materials, colors, textures and design details. These developments reflect the diverse preferences of vehicle owners, from those seeking practical seat protection to drivers looking for more personalized interior designs.

One of the product developments highlighted this year was a new universal seat cover solution.

Addressing the Needs of Older Vehicles

While vehicle-specific seat covers remain an important part of EKR's product lineup, not every vehicle owner has access to a dedicated seat cover option for their particular model.

This is especially relevant for owners of older vehicles, many of which may have limited product availability due to their age or model-specific seat configurations.

Recognizing this market need, EKR developed a new universal seat cover option to provide an additional solution for a broader range of vehicles. Rather than relying exclusively on vehicle-specific applications, the universal lineup offers another choice for drivers looking to protect and refresh their existing interiors.

The development reflects EKR's approach to serving different segments of the automotive market, including owners of newer vehicles seeking precise fitment and those who need more flexible options for older models.

Continuing to Develop for Different Vehicle Needs

For EKR, its fourth year at SEMA represents continued engagement with the automotive aftermarket and an opportunity to present its evolving product range to the industry.

With a catalog covering more than 10,000 vehicle applications, EKR continues to develop seat cover solutions across different vehicle models, materials and customization preferences.

As vehicle owners look for more ways to protect and personalize their interiors, EKR plans to continue expanding its product offerings to address a wider range of vehicles and everyday driving needs.

ABOUT EKR

EKR is an automotive interior accessories brand under EKRCOVER Inc., specializing in vehicle-specific seat protection, custom-fit seat covers and personalization.

EKR develops seat covers using vehicle measurements, fitment data and 3D scanning for select applications. Its product catalog covers more than 10,000 vehicle applications, with customization options including materials, colors, patterns, perforation, stitching and personalized embroidery.

The company also operates a retail location in Monrovia, California, serving local vehicle owners with seat cover fitment, installation and personalization needs.

EKR Monrovia Store

1107 S Mountain Ave

Monrovia, CA 91016



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