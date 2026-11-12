Viksit Bharat Goal Within Reach 2047 Not A Deadline To Wait For: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the goal of a Viksit Bharat is entirely within reach, given the achievements India has made in recent years. He emphasised that 2047, the centenary of India's Independence, should not be seen as a deadline until which the country must wait, but as a goal towards which continuous progress must be made.

Addressing the Deepwali Milan Samaroh at the BJP headquarters, hosted by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, in the presence of senior party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Minister J.P. Nadda, the Prime Minister highlighted India's achievements across various sectors and called for greater efforts to communicate the country's success stories.

"Given the achievements with which India is moving forward today, the goal of a Viksit Bharat is entirely within reach," PM Modi said.

Citing India's technological and infrastructural progress, he said the country has achieved milestones that were once difficult to imagine.

"Who would have imagined that India would make history by landing near the Moon's south pole; it would become the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer? During these same 12 years, India has built the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. Today, our UPI has become the largest real-time payment system globally," he said.

"If we can achieve all this, then the dream of a Viksit Bharat can certainly be realised. Who would have thought that the world's highest railway arch bridge would be built over the Chenab River?" he added.

Referring to the infrastructure development witnessed over the past 12 years, PM Modi recalled how even the construction of a four-lane road was once considered a major achievement.

"Friends, remember that 12 years ago, even building a four-lane road was considered a major achievement. I remember that during my first one or two years as Chief Minister, whenever I visited a village, the requests I received in memorandums were often along these lines: 'Sir, during the drought, when work is undertaken, please ensure that at least a road is built in our village'," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the changing approach towards poverty alleviation, saying that while earlier governments repeatedly promised to eradicate poverty, the country was now witnessing people overcoming poverty and a reduction in poverty levels.

"There was a time when every leader spoke about eradicating poverty from the Red Fort. It was almost like a constant mantra for them. Promises to eliminate poverty were made in every election. But today, the poor are actually overcoming poverty themselves, and we are witnessing poverty being reduced," he said.

Emphasising that the country should not wait until 2047 to achieve the vision of a developed India, PM Modi drew a parallel with India's freedom movement.

"Friends, I would like to make one more point. The 2047 deadline does not mean that we have to wait until then. Think about India's freedom movement. The goal of complete independence was not something that could be achieved in a day or two. But gradually, smaller goals were set and achieved, which built people's confidence that independence would certainly be attained. Eventually, the entire country stood united with that resolve. It is this confidence among the people that will take us towards the goal of a developed India," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of communication in shaping perceptions about India and urged the media to play a greater role in taking the country's achievements to a global audience.

"Alongside India's achievements, I have also come to make a few requests to you. As you all know, communication is the greatest strength of the connected world of the 21st century. We have a young population, talent, technology, affordable data and, most importantly, a wonderful story to tell the world: the India Story," he said.

Referring to his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said he has consistently sought to provide a platform for the achievements of the country and its people.

"Through my Mann Ki Baat programme, I continuously try to provide a platform for the achievements of the country and its people. I would also urge the media in India to work on stories highlighting the country's successes and take them forward. This would be a significant contribution to national service," he said.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister extended greetings to the gathering on the festive occasions of Diwali, Navratri and Chhath Puja.