Russia’s Ambassador to US Alexander Darchiev Passes Away Suddenly at 66
(MENAFN) Alexander Darchiev, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, has died suddenly at the age of 66, the Kremlin announced on Wednesday.
In a statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry offered condolences to his family and friends, saying that “his memory would remain in the hearts of his colleagues.”
“An outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader, and a kind friend and mentor has passed away. A consummate professional and a brilliant expert on American affairs, A. N. Darchiev worked in one of the most critical areas of Russian foreign policy,” the ministry said.
Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Telegram that Darchiev died in Moscow of a chronic illness.
Darchiev took up the post of ambassador to the US in March 2025. Before that, he directed the Foreign Ministry’s North Atlantic Department, which handles relations with the UK, Ireland, Canada and the US.
He previously served as Russia’s ambassador to Canada from October 2014 to January 2021.
In a statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry offered condolences to his family and friends, saying that “his memory would remain in the hearts of his colleagues.”
“An outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader, and a kind friend and mentor has passed away. A consummate professional and a brilliant expert on American affairs, A. N. Darchiev worked in one of the most critical areas of Russian foreign policy,” the ministry said.
Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Telegram that Darchiev died in Moscow of a chronic illness.
Darchiev took up the post of ambassador to the US in March 2025. Before that, he directed the Foreign Ministry’s North Atlantic Department, which handles relations with the UK, Ireland, Canada and the US.
He previously served as Russia’s ambassador to Canada from October 2014 to January 2021.
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