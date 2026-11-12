Terrorism Will Never Succeed In Kashmir Pakistan Must Shun Terror: Farooq Abdullah

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and ruling National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah, said on Thursday that terrorism will never succeed in the union territory and urged Pakistan to shun supporting terrorism.

Speaking to reporters in the aftermath of terror attacks in Kulgam and Kishtwar, Dr Abdullah said,“Terrorism will never succeed in Kashmir and those thinking they can grab Kashmir through terror are mistaken”.

He added that those in Delhi who claim daily that terrorism has ended should be reminded that terrorism still exists, and ways must be found to end it.

Reacting to the Kishtwar attack in which two SPOs were killed, he said such incidents are still taking place, and no one knows where the next attack will happen.

On the claims of normalcy after the abrogation of Article 370, Abdullah said terrorism still exists, but people should not be afraid of it.

“Kashmir was, is, and will remain a part of India. They can do whatever they have to do,” he said.

Abdullah said he had reminded Pakistan of the history of what happened when they came (Tribal invasion of 1947), how mothers and sisters were killed and assaulted, and how a Christian-run hospital's doctor, his wife and a nurse were killed.

He said Pakistan shouts about Kashmir every day, but issues will not be resolved like this.

Referring to the Iran-US and Ukraine-Russia conflicts, he said wars destroy everything, and ultimately, talks find a way out. "I always tell Pakistan to stop terrorism. Nothing will come out of this. Adopt the path of dialogue, through which a way out can be found. We were both parts of one country once," Abdullah said.

He said that when Germany under Hitler destroyed Europe, today all of Europe has become one with one currency and one thinking.

The veteran leader said SAARC, started by Indira Gandhi, has to be revived so that all countries can sit together, solve issues and progress. "But bullets and talks cannot go together," he added.

Questions have arisen in J&K after two terrorist attacks occurred within 24 hours, in which three CRPF troopers were injured in Kulgam district, and two SPOs were killed and their weapons stolen by terrorists in Kishtwar district.

A general security alert has been sounded throughout the union territory, and special checkposts and barricades have been set up to frisk people and search vehicles. Massive searches are going on in Kulgam district to hunt down the two terrorists responsible for Wednesday's attack.