HONOR X9e Pro: BUILT FOR THE ADVENTURES WE LOVE, AND THE MOMENTS WE NEVER PLAN

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From sudden splashes and unexpected drops to fast-moving moments worth capturing, the HONOR X9e Pro is built for adventures that rarely go exactly as expected.Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – November, 2026 – There is something exciting about escaping the city, whether for an early morning desert drive, a hike through the Hajar Mountains, a beach day or a spontaneous road trip. And while every adventure might start with a plan, the best memories often come from the unexpected.A sudden splash by the water, a breathtaking view worth capturing or a phone slipping from your hand on a rocky trail. These are all part of the experience, and the last thing anyone wants is to worry about their smartphone keeping up.That is where the HONOR X9e Pro comes in. Combining exceptional durability, powerful camera capabilities and long-lasting battery life, it is designed to handle the unexpected while capturing the moments that matter.When the Unexpected Is Part of the Experience:An evening watching the sunset over the dunes, an off-road adventure with friends or a weekend exploring mountain trails are all great ways to escape everyday routines. But being outdoors also means embracing the unexpected, from sand getting everywhere to navigating rocky paths or cooling off with a spontaneous dip in the water. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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These are also the moments when smartphones are most likely to take a knock, get wet or slip from your hands.The HONOR X9e Pro is designed with these moments in mind. Its IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance offers added peace of mind, and its reinforced design has been tested to withstand drops of up to three metres onto smooth marble surfaces under controlled laboratory conditions.And when the adventure takes you into the water, the phone can do more than withstand a splash. Tested for immersion at depths of up to 10 metres under controlled conditions, it also features dedicated underwater shooting capabilities, opening up new ways to capture moments beneath the surface.Sometimes the Best Shot Happens While You're Moving:Anyone who loves an adventure knows the best photographs are not always planned. It could be a friend racing down a sand dune, the sun disappearing behind the mountains or everyone bursting into laughter. Sometimes, by the time your camera is ready, the moment has passed.

The HONOR X9e Pro's 108MP AI Ultra-Clear Camera helps capture these spontaneous moments in impressive detail, while CIPA 6.0-level stabilization helps reduce camera shake during handheld photography.And if a photograph needs a little touch-up afterwards, Pro AI features make it easier to refine your favourite shots without spending too much time editing. After all, the best part of an adventure is experiencing it, not spending the day behind a screen.Stay in the Moment a Little Longer:We have all been on that road trip that was supposed to last a few hours but somehow turned into an entire day. One stop leads to another, someone discovers another place worth exploring, and suddenly the sun is setting.Meanwhile, your phone has been navigating unfamiliar roads, playing music, taking photographs and recording videos all day.With its massive 11,000mAh HONOR Silicon-carbon Battery and intelligent AI Power Saving technology, the HONOR X9e Pro is designed to keep up with longer adventures without constantly searching for a charger.Because the best adventures are rarely about following the perfect itinerary. They are about unexpected stops, laughter, new discoveries and the memories you bring home.

And with the HONOR X9e Pro along for the journey, there is every reason to keep exploring

About HONOR:HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners.With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.