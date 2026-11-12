Etihad Credit Insurance Appoints Bernar Kari As Interim CEO

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Etihad Credit Insurance ECI, the UAE's federal export credit company, has appointed Bernar Kari as Interim Chief Executive Officer CEO. The appointment was approved at a meeting of ECI's Board of Directors, chaired by H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade and Chairman of ECI's Board of Directors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The appointment underscores ECI's commitment to maintaining institutional continuity while advancing its strategic mandate to empower UAE exporters, strengthen non-oil foreign trade and contribute to the country's economic diversification objectives in line with 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

The Board members welcomed the appointment of Bernar Kari at an important stage in ECI's development, noting that it reflects the company's commitment to further strengthening institutional stability and ensuring the effective execution of its strategic mandate. They emphasised the importance of continuing to develop ECI's capabilities and expand its partnerships to help UAE businesses adapt to changing global market conditions and capitalise on promising trade opportunities, while strengthening ECI's contribution to the UAE's economic and trade ambitions.

Bernar Kari expressed his appreciation for the Board of Directors' confidence and said he looked forward to working with ECI's team and partners to build on the company's role as a trusted partner in facilitating international trade and strengthen its position within the UAE's economic and trade ecosystem.

He added that ECI would prioritise delivering tangible results for the UAE business community by developing innovative trade credit insurance solutions, strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors, and helping UAE exporters pursue opportunities in global markets with confidence and resilience.

Led by H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, ECI's Board of Directors comprises H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department of Ports and Customs, Ajman; H.E. Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chief Executive Officer of the Investment and Development Office (IDO), Ras Al Khaimah; H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank (EDB); H.E. Maryam Matroushi, Deputy Director of the Department of Finance, Fujairah; Khalil Fadel Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX); Mohammad Ali Alkamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO); Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer, Investment Attraction at Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC UAE; Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance; Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered UAE, Middle East and Pakistan; and Bart Pattyn, International Board Director, Audit & Risk Chair, Financial Services Expert.

ECI continues to expand its partnerships across the public and private sectors and enhance access to trade credit insurance and export finance solutions. These efforts will support UAE businesses operating in strategic sectors, including industry, renewable energy, food security and advanced technology, while helping them strengthen their competitiveness in global markets.