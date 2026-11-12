Comarch Brings Its Gulf E-Invoicing Experience To Enterprises Preparing For Qatar's New Framework

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Approved as an e-invoicing service provider in the UAE and pre-approved in Oman, Comarch is preparing its platform for Qatar's upcoming requirements, working within enterprises' existing ERP systems Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Doha, Qatar, November 2026 – Comarch, the Polish global software group, is introducing its e-invoicing platform to large enterprises in Qatar as the country prepares to adopt electronic invoicing. The company is following the Qatari reform closely and preparing its platform for the upcoming requirements, building on its recent approval by the UAE's tax authority and pre-approval by Oman's.

In May 2026, Qatar's Council of Ministers approved a draft law on electronic invoicing and its executive regulations, prepared by the Ministry of Finance in coordination with the General Tax Authority to increase transparency, support digital transformation and give regulators reliable data. Invoices are expected to be issued in a standardised electronic format, although the General Tax Authority has not yet published the technical requirements or a timeline. This gives large enterprises time to review their ERP systems and invoice data before the details are announced.

Comarch has recently been approved in two neighbouring markets that have moved to e-invoicing. In April, the UAE Federal Tax Authority approved the company as an Accredited Service Provider for the country's e-invoicing mandate. In September, the Oman Tax Authority recognised it as a pre-approved Accredited Service Provider under Fawtara, Oman's national e-invoicing programme. In the UAE, Comarch's consultants found that much of the preparation sits inside the ERP: standard systems are built for accounting rather than real-time, structured data exchange, and companies need to close their data gaps field by field before going live.

“Qatar is taking a measured and well-prepared approach to e-invoicing, which gives companies valuable time to get ready,” said Adam Beldzik, E-Invoicing Director at Comarch.“In the UAE and Oman, the companies that started early with a proven partner avoided the rush that builds as deadlines approach. We are following the reform closely and can help businesses in Qatar start that work now”

Comarch e-Invoicing connects directly to the ERP systems most large enterprises rely on, including SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Oracle, and automates the full invoice cycle, from issuing and receiving invoices to validation, transmission and secure archiving. Companies can meet the new obligations without replacing their ERP, and finance teams can follow their invoice flows in real time. The platform is fully aligned with Peppol, the standard behind both the UAE and Omani frameworks, so groups operating across the region can manage e-invoicing in the UAE, Oman and the other countries they trade in from a single platform. Comarch will adapt the platform to Qatar's technical specifications once they are published.

Trusted in more than 60 countries, Comarch is a certified Peppol Access Point and was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide E-Invoicing Compliance Solutions 2026. Its clients in the region include Fresha.

The company has operated in the Middle East for more than 20 years from its regional base in Dubai Internet City, and also has an office in Riyadh. Comarch now plans to accelerate its growth in the region, with a focus on Qatar and the UAE, as enterprises modernise their invoicing processes and prepare for the wider adoption of e-invoicing across the region. To support them, Comarch will combine its recent experience in the Gulf and draw on the e-invoicing and regulatory compliance expertise it has built in European markets.

About Comarch:

Founded in 1993 in Kraków, Poland, Comarch is a global software company with around 5,000 employees in 30 countries. It designs, builds and hosts its own solutions in ERP, e-invoicing and EDI, loyalty management, telecommunications and finance. Comarch Middle East has been based in Dubai Internet City since 2004.