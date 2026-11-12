Goa Travel Guide: Anjuna To Mapusa - 5 Affordable Places To Visit Without Spending Fortune

Goa is known for its luxury resorts, party scene and nightlife but there are still plenty of free and low-cost activities to do. From its stunning beaches walk, heritage walk and bustling markets there are plenty of things to do.

5 affordable tourist attractions to add to your Goa itinerary

1. Chapora Fort

This tourist attraction offers stunning historical plus costal views. It is located at the edge of Vagator Beach and the Chapora River. It is a great place to take some stunning photographs of the sunset and offers panoramic views of the surrounding areas.

2. Anjuna Beach

This is a popular location for low budget and backpackers. This is a great spot to relax with no entry fee. You can enjoy the stunning views and take a peaceful stroll along the rocky shore. The local market is also a great place to see local handmade items, clothing and souvenirs.

3. Fontainhas

Located in Panaji, Fontainhas offers traditional Portuguese houses, winding roads and colorful vibrant look. This is a great location to explore and take amazing pictures in its street and architectures

4. Old Goa

If you're a history lover, then Old Goa is a great place to visit. It has the famous Basilica of Bom Jesus and Se Cathedral.

5. Mapusa Market

If you're looking for a great place to experience some local culture and shopping while keeping your costs low, then the Mapusa Market is a great option. There is so much to see here including spices, fresh produce, Goan food, clothing and souvenirs, etc. Visit on Friday, for more interesting things.

Tip: If you use public transport, visit local attractions and check the times then you can keep your holiday low budget. Public transport or walking to nearby destinations will save you more money than taking cabs or auto from one place to another.