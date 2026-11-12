Mozambique Requires Massive Funding to Address Climate Challenges
(MENAFN) Mozambique requires approximately $37.2 billion over the coming decade to improve its resilience against increasingly severe climate-related disasters, President Daniel Chapo told world leaders Wednesday.
Addressing the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Chapo called on international partners to provide financial assistance through bilateral and multilateral cooperation to help his country protect communities and strengthen its capacity to withstand environmental threats.
“To strengthen climate resilience and protect the population, Mozambique requires approximately $37.2 billion over the next 10 years,” Chapo said.
He also called on wealthier economies to take greater responsibility for addressing global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fulfilling their previously announced climate financing obligations.
“It is therefore essential that the major economies take the lead in reducing emissions and honor their climate finance commitments,” he said.
The president highlighted the scale of Mozambique's exposure to extreme weather, revealing that the country experienced more than 76 major climate-related events between 2000 and 2025. These disasters generated economic damage estimated at over $4.5 billion.
Located along Africa's southeastern Indian Ocean coastline, Mozambique faces significant risks from tropical cyclones, flooding and prolonged droughts. Despite contributing just 0.14% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, the country remains among those experiencing some of the most severe consequences of climate change.
Chapo warned that international efforts to contain rising temperatures are facing growing difficulties, particularly as the world approaches a decade since the adoption of the Paris Agreement.
“Ten years after the adoption of the Paris Agreement, the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is under threat,” he said.
He further cautioned that forecasts associated with the El Niño weather phenomenon could intensify existing environmental pressures, increasing the likelihood of severe drought, water shortages, wildfires and food insecurity.
Chapo said his administration had placed climate adaptation and disaster prevention at the center of its national strategy. Measures include implementing a national adaptation plan that prioritizes early warning systems and integrating climate-related risks into local development and planning policies.
Addressing the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Chapo called on international partners to provide financial assistance through bilateral and multilateral cooperation to help his country protect communities and strengthen its capacity to withstand environmental threats.
“To strengthen climate resilience and protect the population, Mozambique requires approximately $37.2 billion over the next 10 years,” Chapo said.
He also called on wealthier economies to take greater responsibility for addressing global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fulfilling their previously announced climate financing obligations.
“It is therefore essential that the major economies take the lead in reducing emissions and honor their climate finance commitments,” he said.
The president highlighted the scale of Mozambique's exposure to extreme weather, revealing that the country experienced more than 76 major climate-related events between 2000 and 2025. These disasters generated economic damage estimated at over $4.5 billion.
Located along Africa's southeastern Indian Ocean coastline, Mozambique faces significant risks from tropical cyclones, flooding and prolonged droughts. Despite contributing just 0.14% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, the country remains among those experiencing some of the most severe consequences of climate change.
Chapo warned that international efforts to contain rising temperatures are facing growing difficulties, particularly as the world approaches a decade since the adoption of the Paris Agreement.
“Ten years after the adoption of the Paris Agreement, the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is under threat,” he said.
He further cautioned that forecasts associated with the El Niño weather phenomenon could intensify existing environmental pressures, increasing the likelihood of severe drought, water shortages, wildfires and food insecurity.
Chapo said his administration had placed climate adaptation and disaster prevention at the center of its national strategy. Measures include implementing a national adaptation plan that prioritizes early warning systems and integrating climate-related risks into local development and planning policies.
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