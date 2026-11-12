Indonesia’s VP Gibran Moves to Resign as 120 Lawmakers Push Probe
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has signaled he intends to step down, according to Budi Arie Setiadi, chairman of Projo, a volunteer group backing former President Joko Widodo. A state-run news agency reported his remarks on Wednesday.
The announcement comes as 120 members of the House of Representatives have moved to invoke their parliamentary right to express an opinion on Gibran, a step that could open the door to impeachment.
Deputy Speaker Saan Mustopa said the proposal will go before a plenary session set for Thursday.
State Secretary Minister Prasetyo Hadi said on Tuesday that Gibran told President Prabowo Subianto of his plan to resign during a two-and-a-half-hour meeting. The disclosure came as legal challenges over Gibran’s educational documents are pending before the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court.
Whether the president has accepted the resignation remains unclear.
The announcement comes as 120 members of the House of Representatives have moved to invoke their parliamentary right to express an opinion on Gibran, a step that could open the door to impeachment.
Deputy Speaker Saan Mustopa said the proposal will go before a plenary session set for Thursday.
State Secretary Minister Prasetyo Hadi said on Tuesday that Gibran told President Prabowo Subianto of his plan to resign during a two-and-a-half-hour meeting. The disclosure came as legal challenges over Gibran’s educational documents are pending before the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court.
Whether the president has accepted the resignation remains unclear.
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