Bone Biopsy Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Bone Biopsy Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis The global bone biopsy market size was valued at USD 276.31 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 294.55 million in 2026 to USD 491.15 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.6%. North America dominated the bone biopsy market with a share of 38.2% in 2025. Bone biopsy is a medical procedure in which a small sample of bone tissue is collected for laboratory examination. It helps diagnose bone cancer, infections, unexplained bone abnormalities, and other bone disorders. The procedure may be performed using a needle or through open surgery, depending on the patient's condition. Bone Biopsy Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 276.31 Million2026 Market Size USD 294.55 Million2034 Projected Market Size USD 491.15 MillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 6.6%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38.2% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 8.4%Segment Insights By Type Fastest-growing Segment Needle Biopsy CAGR(2026–2034) 7.2% By Guidance Fastest-growing Segment MRI-Guided CAGR(2026–2034) 7.5% By End Use Fastest-growing Segment Surgical Centers CAGR (2026–2034) 7.4% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 CT-Guided Percutaneous Biopsy The bone biopsy market analysis highlights the need for accurate diagnosis of deep-seated bone lesions, supporting the use of CT-guided percutaneous biopsy. The transition toward real-time imaging guidance helps clinicians position biopsy needles precisely while reducing damage to surrounding tissues. For example, CT-guided procedures are commonly used to collect samples from vertebral and pelvic bone lesions. 02 Vacuum-Assisted Bone Sampling The need for adequate tissue samples is encouraging the adoption of vacuum-assisted bone sampling techniques. The shift toward suction-assisted biopsy device helps collect multiple tissue cores through a single needle insertion, supporting pathological examination. For example, vacuum-assisted systems can obtain samples from suspicious bone lesions for histological analysis. Bone Biopsy Market Dynamics 01 Metastatic Bone Disease Evaluation Market Demand The spread of cancers such as breast, lung, and prostate cancer to the bones often requires tissue sampling to confirm metastatic involvement. For example, biopsy samples from suspicious spinal or pelvic lesions help oncologists guide treatment decisions, supporting the use of bone biopsy instruments and related diagnostic supplies. 02 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Bone Biopsy Market

Drivers Market Impact Bone Cancer Diagnosis The identification of primary bone cancers, such as osteosarcoma and chondrosarcoma, requires tissue examination to confirm diagnosis, supporting the use of bone biopsy needles and related instruments. Metastatic Bone Disease Evaluation Patients with cancers that spread to the bones may require tissue sampling to confirm metastasis and guide treatment decisions, supporting biopsy procedures in oncology care. Osteomyelitis Investigation Suspected bone infections often require tissue or bone samples for laboratory testing, supporting the use of biopsy devices in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Bone Lesion Assessment Unclear bone lesions detected through imaging require pathological examination to distinguish benign from malignant conditions, creating a need for biopsy procedures and sampling equipment. Specialized Orthopedic Oncology Services The availability of dedicated orthopedic oncology departments improves access to diagnostic procedures for bone tumors, supporting procurement of biopsy instruments and related clinical supplies. Histopathology and Molecular Testing The need for accurate tissue analysis to identify tumor characteristics supports the use of bone biopsy samples in pathological and molecular diagnostic workflows.

01

Limited Availability of Specialized Expertise Restrain Market Expansion

Bone biopsy procedures require trained specialists to select suitable sampling techniques and handle complex lesions accurately. A shortage of experienced professionals can restrict procedure availability across healthcare facilities and slow the adoption of advanced biopsy methods.

02

Challenges in Sampling Dense or Complex Bone Lesions

Dense bone structures and lesions near critical nerves or blood vessels can make accurate needle placement difficult. These technical challenges may require more complex procedures, limiting the use of minimally invasive biopsy methods in certain cases.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Bone Biopsy Market

Restraints Market Impact Limited Availability of Specialized Expertise Bone biopsy procedures require trained specialists who can select appropriate sampling techniques and interpret tissue findings. A shortage of experienced professionals can restrict procedure availability and slow adoption across smaller healthcare facilities. Challenges in Sampling Dense or Complex Bone Lesions Dense bone structures and lesions located near critical nerves or blood vessels can make accurate needle placement difficult. These technical challenges may require more complex procedures and limit the use of percutaneous biopsy methods in certain cases. Patient Reluctance Toward Invasive Procedures Concerns about pain, discomfort, and recovery can make patients hesitant to undergo bone biopsy. Delayed acceptance may postpone diagnostic confirmation and reduce procedure volumes. Limited Access to Image-Guided Biopsy Facilities CT and fluoroscopy-guided procedures depend on access to suitable imaging equipment and specialized clinical settings. Uneven facility availability can restrict access to precise bone sampling, particularly in smaller hospitals and remote areas. Difficulty in Obtaining Adequate Tissue Samples Small, fragmented, or poorly preserved samples may not provide enough material for accurate pathological and molecular testing. Repeat procedures can delay diagnosis and reduce confidence in biopsy outcomes.

01

Decalcification-Free Sample Processing Offers Growth Opportunities

Pathology laboratories, cancer research centers, and diagnostic service providers benefit from decalcification-free processing methods that help preserve tissue structure and molecular markers in bone samples. Specialized processing kits, laboratory protocols, and testing services create revenue avenues for companies such as Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Agilent Technologies.

02

Specialized Pathology Training

Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and medical education centers benefit from specialized training in bone tissue handling, histopathology, and complex specimen interpretation. Certification programs, professional workshops, and institutional training contracts create revenue opportunities for pathology education providers and laboratory service companies, supporting bone biopsy market growth.

Bone Biopsy Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Type

The needle biopsy segment is likely to witness a growth rate of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is supported by its minimally invasive nature, shorter recovery time, and suitability for collecting bone tissue samples with limited surgical intervention.

The open biopsy segment is likely to witness a growth rate of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its continued use in cases where larger tissue samples or direct access to complex bone lesions are required.

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By Guided

The MRI-guided segment is likely to witness a growth rate of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by its ability to provide detailed soft tissue visualization and help clinicians target bone lesions near critical anatomical structures.

The CT-guided segment is likely to witness a growth rate of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is associated with the widespread availability of CT imaging, precise needle placement, and its established use in sampling deep-seated bone lesions.

By End Use

The hospitals and clinics segment is likely to witness a growth rate of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is supported by the availability of specialized radiology teams, advanced imaging equipment, and integrated diagnostic services.

The surgical centers segment is likely to witness a growth rate of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is associated with the availability of specialized procedural facilities, shorter treatment pathways, and the preference for efficient outpatient biopsy procedures.

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Bone Biopsy Market Regional OutlookNorth America Bone Biopsy Market

The North America bone biopsy market accounted for the dominant share of 38.2% in 2025.

United States Bone Biopsy Market

The American college of radiology's updated criteria emphasize MRI and CT assessment of aggressive or indeterminate bone lesions before biopsy planning. A Children's Oncology Group consensus also highlights the importance of obtaining sufficient viable tissue for molecular testing and further research, creating a need for biopsy systems that deliver adequate samples.

Canada Bone Biopsy Market

The Canadian cancer society identifies core needle and surgical biopsy as options for confirming bone cancer and determining the tumour type. CT guidance is particularly useful for sampling deep-seated lesions in areas such as the pelvis, supporting the use of advanced imaging-linked biopsy equipment.

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Asia Pacific Bone Biopsy Market

The Asia Pacific bone biopsy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Japan Bone Biopsy Market

Osteosarcoma is more common among people in their teens and twenties, although cases also occur in older adults, including secondary cases associated with previous radiotherapy or Paget's disease. This broad patient profile creates a need for diagnostic services across both pediatric and adult orthopedic oncology settings.

China Bone Biopsy Market

China's 2025 osteosarcoma guideline, published in 2026, describes both core needle and open biopsy as diagnostic approaches before treatment. It also stresses careful biopsy-path planning to avoid contaminating surrounding tissues, reinforcing the importance of specialist biopsy instruments and procedural planning.

India Bone Biopsy Market

ICMR guidance identifies core needle biopsy as the preferred approach for bone tumours and recommends image guidance for deep-seated lesions, including pelvic tumours. It also highlights the importance of preserving fresh tissue for molecular studies, creating opportunities for biopsy providers to support more advanced diagnostic workflows.

Europe Bone Biopsy Market

The Europe bone biopsy market accounted for 27.4% of the global market in 2025.

U.K. Bone Biopsy Market

Specialist guidance also recommends collecting samples for histological, microbiological, and cytogenetic or molecular testing when clinically appropriate. This increases the importance of biopsy procedures that provide representative tissue for multiple laboratory investigations.

Germany Bone Biopsy Market

Germany's April 2026 Onkopedia guideline recommends detailed MRI assessment of the entire affected bone to identify possible skip lesions and define the tumour's local extent. Such imaging requirements strengthen the role of coordinated radiology and biopsy planning in osteosarcoma diagnosis.

Needle Biopsy Open Biopsy

MRI-Guided CT-Guided

Hospitals and Clinics Surgical Centers Others

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

Competitive LandscapeThe bone biopsy market is moderately fragmented, with medical device manufacturers, biopsy equipment suppliers, diagnostic technology providers, and specialized healthcare companies competing in this space players such as Argon Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Cardinal Health Inc. are estimated to collectively account for 20–25% of the globalbone biopsy market share. Established players compete through product precision, device reliability, technological advancements, regulatory approvals, and hospital partnerships, while the bone biopsy market ecosystem also includes emerging players that focus on cost-effective biopsy systems, minimally invasive techniques, improved sampling accuracy, and specialized diagnostic solutions of Key and Emerging Players in Bone Biopsy Market Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (U.S. B. Braun Melsungen SE (Germany) Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S. Mermaid Medical A/S (Denmark) Kimal PLC (United Kingdom) Stryker Corporation (U.S.) Cook Group Incorporated (U.S.) Remington Medical, Inc. (U.S.) Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.)Key Industry Developments October 2026 Children's National Hospital and Johns Hopkins University reported a second successful clinical use of an MRI-guided robotic bone biopsy system in pediatric patients. The MRI-compatible robot uses pneumatic movement and optical sensors to guide needle placement, supporting precise sampling without ionizing radiation May 2026 CGBIO signed a global clinical development and exclusive commercialization agreement with DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson MedTech) for its NOVOSIS bone graft substitute portfolio in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. The collaboration includes joint clinical development, regulatory activities, and commercialization, strengthening the companies' presence in orthopedic and bone regeneration procedures that frequently accompany bone biopsy interventions. February 2026 Argon Medical Devices received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its ZeniCore Automatic Biopsy Instrument. The system expands the company's automated biopsy portfolio and adds another device option for tissue sampling ScopeSegmentation By Type 2By Guided 2By End Use 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 8Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (U.S.) · B. Braun Melsungen SE (Germany) · Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) · Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.) · Mermaid Medical A/S (Denmark)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The bone biopsy market size is valued at USD 294.55 Million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 491.15 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.2% in 2025. The leading players in this market are Argon Medical, Braun Melsungen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc.. The bone biopsy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.