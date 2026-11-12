Nomura Weighs Sale Of Laser Digital Crypto Arm, Bloomberg Says

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Nomura Holdings is reportedly exploring a possible sale of its cryptocurrency subsidiary, Laser Digital, as the firm's European operations continue to struggle financially. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Nomura has held discussions with potential buyers, including Marex Group, while still weighing whether to move forward or retain the business.

The potential divestment would mark a notable shift for a crypto unit that has been working to expand its regulated footprint in multiple jurisdictions. Any decision could also reshape how investors view Nomura's broader strategy toward digital assets, particularly at a time when traditional financial institutions are recalibrating risk, capital allocation, and compliance obligations.

Nomura is reportedly considering a sale of Laser Digital, with talks involving buyers such as Marex Group, according to Bloomberg. Nomura's European operations posted a pretax loss of 7.4 billion yen ($46.5 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026-its fourth straight quarterly loss. Laser Digital is headquartered in Switzerland and has not been specifically disclosed as a contributor to the European result, leaving the financial impact unclear. The sale discussion comes shortly after Laser Digital Japan secured Japan's first new crypto exchange license in four years, supporting its institutional trading ambitions.

Key takeawaysWhy a potential Laser Digital sale is gaining attention

Bloomberg's report frames the review around performance pressure in Nomura's Europe segment. In the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, Nomura's European operations recorded a pretax loss of 7.4 billion yen ($46.5 million) and extended that slide into a fourth consecutive quarterly loss. Meanwhile, Nomura posted pretax profits in every other reporting region during the same period.

That geographic divergence matters because it suggests Nomura is not simply reacting to crypto market conditions alone-rather, it may be targeting assets and businesses that could help rebalance resources and reduce burdens in weaker parts of the group.

At the same time, Nomura has not clarified whether Laser Digital contributed to the European losses. The lack of disclosure leaves investors with an incomplete picture: is the crypto unit a drag on consolidated regional results, or is it being evaluated mainly as a standalone strategic asset amid broader European headwinds?

What Nomura's Europe losses signal for its digital-asset strategy

Nomura is among Japan's largest financial services firms, and its investment management division oversaw 152.8 trillion yen ($960 billion) in assets as of September 2026. In such a context, a potential move involving Laser Digital would underline how quickly capital allocation decisions can become linked to regional profitability.

It also raises a strategic question: whether Nomura sees Laser Digital as a medium- to long-term growth platform-or whether the firm is willing to monetize the subsidiary to stabilize results elsewhere. Bloomberg notes the company has not yet decided, and it could keep the business, meaning the situation is still fluid.

For traders and institutional participants watching Laser Digital, the uncertainty is not necessarily about short-term crypto trading volumes, but about governance, investment capacity, and how aggressively the unit can pursue expansion if it becomes the subject of a sale process.

Expansion momentum that may complicate a divestment

Laser Digital has been building toward regulated expansion, which may be part of why a sale discussion is attracting extra scrutiny. The unit was established in 2022 and offers services including institutional cryptocurrency trading, asset management, and venture investment.

Less than three months before the reported sale talks, Laser Digital Japan secured what was described as the country's first new crypto exchange license in four years. That development positioned the firm to expand institutional cryptocurrency trading services in Japan, a market that has been tightly watched by banks and trading firms seeking clearer regulatory pathways.

On the U.S. side, Laser Digital also pursued progress toward additional infrastructure. According to a regulatory filing provided by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the company received preliminary approval for its proposed national trust bank in May. The aim appears to be strengthening its platform for broader institutional services, though the approval process is inherently subject to additional steps and conditions.

These milestones suggest that Laser Digital's business development has been moving in parallel with Nomura's ongoing strategy discussions-creating a tension between growth efforts and the parent company's need to address weaker regional financial performance.

Nomura's own comments about managing crypto risk

Even before any sale consideration, Nomura signaled internal caution around crypto trading exposures. During a January earnings call, chief financial officer Hiroyuki Moriuchi said the company would reduce its cryptocurrency trading positions to limit short-term volatility while continuing to expand Laser Digital over the medium to long term.

That approach-tempering near-term risk while planning longer-term growth-highlights why the reported sale exploration is significant. If Nomura's current decision-making framework has been balancing volatility control with expansion, selling Laser Digital would represent a potential departure from that medium-to-long-term commitment. Alternatively, if Nomura keeps the unit, the talks could still reflect a standard strategic review process rather than a decisive break.

For market participants, the key point is that Nomura's management already articulated a philosophy of risk management in crypto trading. What remains uncertain is how that philosophy will translate into corporate structure-especially if a buyer is willing to take on more of the operational and regulatory burden while Nomura concentrates on other priorities.

What to watch next

Nomura has not confirmed whether it will sell Laser Digital, and it could still decide to keep the unit. Investors and crypto industry stakeholders should watch for clearer disclosures on whether Laser Digital is tied to Nomura's European losses, as well as any concrete updates on sale talks or changes to Laser Digital's expansion plans in Japan and the United States.

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